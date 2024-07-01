Toyota Records 40% YoY Growth In June 2024, Posting Highest Monthly Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has managed to sustain its upward sales trajectory with a YoY growth of 40 per cent for the month of June this year. In the last month, the company posted a total sales of 27,474 units, while in the corresponding month last year, it sold 19,608 units only. The brand also exported 1,722 units in June this year. The first six months of the CY2024 have also been flourishing for the Japanese brand, as it retailed 1,50,250 units in between Jan-June 2024. In the same period last year, the figure stood at 1,02,371 units. Resulting, in a YoY growth of 47 per cent for the period.

Kirloskar Motor said, "Our product strategy and continued focus on offering a delightful ownership experience across all touchpoints allowed us to maintain a consistently strong performance. Notably, we achieved our highest-ever monthly sales of 27,474 units in June, and the overall 47% growth for the Calendar Year highlights the success of our invigorated strategy. Our recently launched Urban Cruiser Taisor continues to perform beyond expectations with order intake doubling compared to the previous month. The model's growing popularity underscores Toyota's growing presence in the SUV segment. The Urban Cruiser Taisor which embodies a fusion of style, high performance, fuel economy, and a striking exterior design is available in three engine options 1.0L Turbo, 1.2L Petrol and E-CNG options. What makes it an even greater value proposition is that the SUV is backed by renowned Toyota value-added services specially designed with Indian customers in mind.

Overall, our SUV and MPV segments continue to lead our impressive sales surge thus reflecting a strong consumer preference for these versatile and reliable vehicles. Beyond our strong presence in major cities, TKM has strategically increased its focus on rural areas, broadening our customer base and driving significant momentum.

Additionally, on the lines of offering something new to the customers, we recently launched company-owned Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in New Delhi. Operating under the brand "Toyota U-Trust" our aim is to provide customers with high-quality, safe used cars, ensuring convenience, transparency, and peace of mind throughout the buying and selling process."