Toyota Taisor Gets Price Hike Across Variants; Here's What It Costs Now

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, the rebranded twin of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, has received a price hike. Specifically, the car has received a uniform price hike of up to Rs 2,500 across variants. This covers CNG and petrol-powered variants of the vehicle. With the changes in place, the car now comes at a starting price of Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 13.06 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant.

Before the changes in the prices, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor had a starting price of Rs 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom) with the top-end variant sold at Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes at a starting price of Rs 7.54 lakh (ex-showroom), while the most expensive one in the range has a price tag of Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor offers two engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine, and the other is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is also available with a CNG variant.

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces a peak power of 88 hp and a maximum torque of 113 Nm when running on petrol, whereas in CNG mode, it delivers 76 hp and 98.5 Nm of torque. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, on the other hand, generates 98 hp of power and 147.6 Nm of torque. The crossover offers a variety of transmission choices, including a five-speed manual, a five-speed AMT, and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The interior is mostly similar to that of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a twin-pod instrument cluster with a MID unit positioned in the center. The cabin has received a fresh dual-tone finish, while nearly all other features have been retained.

In terms of features, the Taisor is equipped with an automatic climate control system, connected car technology, compatibility with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, head-up display, cruise control, and automatic LED headlights with DRLs, among others. This subcompact model also includes a six-speaker audio system, push-button start/stop functionality, and rear AC vents for added comfort.