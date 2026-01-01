Toyota Kirloskar Motor Achieves Record Sales in Calendar Year 2025; Check Details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) ended the year on a strong note with total sales of 39,333 units in December 2025, marking a 16.5 per cent month-on-month increase over 33,752 units in November. The December figure also represented a 33 per cent growth compared to 29,529 units sold in December 2024, driven by consistent demand across the automaker's SUV, MPV, and compact vehicle range.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 34,157 units, up from 30,085 units in November, while exports rose to 5,176 units from 3,667 units in the previous month. The company sold a total of 3,88,801 units in calendar year 2025, registering a 19 per cent increase over 3,26,329 units in 2024.

Also Read: Tata Motors Becomes Second Largest Carmaker In Q3 FY26 on Nexon, Sierra Boost

Of the total annual sales, domestic volumes accounted for 3,51,580 units, growing 17 per cent year-on-year. Exports contributed 37,221 units, reflecting a notable 42 per cent jump. Toyota said the growth was supported by models such as the Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hilux, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Glanza, which continued to perform strongly across segments.

During 2025, Toyota introduced several new variants and special editions, including the Land Cruiser 300, Fortuner Leader Edition, Hyryder Aero Edition, Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition, and Hilux Black Edition. The company also expanded its lineup with new GR-S and Legender MT grades, alongside the Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Appoints Tarun Garg As First Indian MD & CEO

In terms of safety, Toyota standardized six airbags across models such as the Glanza, Rumion, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Innova Hycross received a five-star rating under the Bharat NCAP safety programme. The company also added a six-speed automatic transmission to the Hyryder AWD variant and introduced an electronic parking brake in select automatic trims.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India To Hike Vehicle Prices From January 2026

Toyota Kirloskar operates two plants in Bidadi, Karnataka, with a combined capacity of 3.42 lakh units annually. The facilities manufacture models including the Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Hyryder, and Hilux, with select products like the Vellfire and Land Cruiser 300 imported as fully built units.