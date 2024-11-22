Toyota Innova Hycross Sales Surpass 1 Lakh Mark In Two Years From Launch

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has achieved a new milestone of 1,00,000 wholesale units of the Innova Hycross in India. The Toyota Innova Hycross on its second anniversary has bagged this feat. Thus, reinforcing a strong consumer trust in the brand and product equally. The MPV was received in a rather strong fashion by the Indian audience. The demand was higher than Toyota's expectation. So much so, that Toyota had to stop taking orders for the Innova Hycross for a long duration.

Based on Toyota's advanced Global Architecture (TNGA), the Innova HyCross is powered by a frugal Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System. Equipped with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine and an e-drive sequential shift, it delivers an impressive power output of 186 Hp while offering best-in-segment fuel efficiency.

The hybrid system enables the vehicle to operate 60% of the time in electric (EV) mode, providing a seamless combination of power, efficiency, and environmental consciousness. Additionally, the model offers a 2.0-litre gasoline engine paired with a direct shift CVT in select variants, delivering a robust output of 174 Hp, giving customers diverse choices to suit their driving needs.

Commenting on the new milestone, Mr. Sabari Manohar - Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We are thrilled to share that the Innova HyCross has achieved milestone of 1,00,000 units. Heartfelt thanks to our customers for their trust and support as we continue to drive unparalleled mobility experiences."

He added, "The hybrid technology option in the Innova HyCross continues to impress customers with its exceptional performance and remarkable mileage. Beyond efficiency, the HyCross strikes an ideal balance of space and luxury, making it a practical choice tailored to a family's diverse needs. Its superior handling, unparalleled comfort, and top-notch safety features further amplify its appeal. Combined with Toyota's trusted service standards, the Innova HyCross delivers a holistic ownership experience that resonates deeply with its growing base of satisfied customers. We remain confident that the Innova HyCross will continue to captivate hearts and set new benchmarks in mobility, delivering unmatched performance and innovation for years to come."