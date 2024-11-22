Mahindra XUV700 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 50,000; Check Details

Mahindra XUV700 is sold at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra & Mahindra have changed the price list of the XUV700 in the Indian market. The prices of the SUV have increased by up to Rs 50,000 depending on the variant and trim level. It is to be noted that the XUV700 is one of the premium vehicles of the brand and has been on sale since 2021. The vehicle has been raking in good sales numbers for the automaker since its launch and the brand is expecting it to continue to do so.

Currently, the Mahindra XUV700 has six different trim levels. The SUV gets MX, AX3, AX5 S, AX5, AX7, and AX7 L trims in the country. Among these, MX is the entry-level variant at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while AX7 L is the top-of-the-line variant sold at Rs 25.64 lakh (ex-showroom) after the price revision.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7: Prices

AX7 Prices Variant Old Price New Price Difference AX7 MT 7-Seat (Petrol) Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh NA AX7 MT 6-Seat (Petrol) Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 19.69 lakh NA AX7 MT 7-Seat (Diesel) Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh NA AX7 MT 6-Seat (Diesel) Rs 20.19 lakh Rs 20.19 lakh NA AX7 AT 7-Seat (Petrol) Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 21.29 lakh NA AX7 AT 6-Seat (Petrol) Rs 21.19 lakh Rs 21.49 lakh Rs 30,000 AX7 AT 7-Seat (Diesel) Rs 21.59 lakh Rs 21.89 lakh Rs 30,000 AX7 AT 6-Seat (Diesel) Rs 21.79 lakh Rs 22.09 lakh Rs 30,000 AX7 AWD AT 7-Seat (Diesel) Rs 22.79 lakh Rs 23.09 lakh Rs 30,000

It is to be noted that the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants of the SUV have seen a major price hike. Specifically, the AX7 L diesel AT 7S, AX7 L diesel AT 6S, and the AX7 L diesel AT 7S AWD have seen a uniform increase of Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, the prices of AX7 petrol AT 7S, AX7 petrol AT 6S, AX7 L petrol AT 7S, AX7 L petrol AT 6S, AX7 diesel AT 7S, AX7 diesel AT 6S, AX7 diesel AT 7S 4WD, AX7 L diesel MT 7S, and the AX7 L diesel MT 6S versions have gone up by up to Rs 30,000.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L: Prices

AX L Prices Variant Old Price New Price Difference AX7 L MT 7-Seat (Diesel) Rs 22.49 lakh Rs 22.79 lakh Rs 30,000 AX7 L MT 6-Seat (Diesel) Rs 22.69 lakh Rs 22.99 lakh Rs 30,000 AX7 L AT 7-Seat (Petrol) Rs 23.49 lakh Rs 23.79 lakh Rs 30,000 AX7 L AT 6-Seat (Petrol) Rs 23.69 lakh Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 30,000 AX7 L AT 7-Seat (Diesel) Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 24.49 lakh Rs 50,000 AX7 L AT 6-Seat (Diesel) Rs 24.19 lakh Rs 24.69 lakh Rs 50,000 AX7 L AWD AT 7-Seat (Diesel) Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 25.49 lakh Rs 50,000

The prices of AX7 petrol MT 7S, AX7 petrol MT 6S, AX7 diesel MT 7S, and the AX7 diesel MT 6S versions, along with the other variants remain unchanged.

Being a premium offering of the brand, the Mahindra XUV700 competes against models like Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus. Among the competitors, the Hyundai Alcazar has the lowest starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 21.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Safari comes at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with the most expensive variant priced at Rs 26.70 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Hector Plus has the most expensive base variant with prices starting at Rs 18.00 lakh (ex-showroom).