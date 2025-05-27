Toyota Sales Breakup: Hyryder, Innova Hycross Lead Charts- Full Breakdown

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a significant increase in sales for April 2025, selling 24,833 units in India. This marks a 32.8 percent growth compared to April 2024, when the company sold 18,700 units. In this article, we will see the YoY and MoM sales figures for Toyota cars.

Toyota Sales April 2025: YoY Sales Analysis

In April 2025, Toyota reported sales of 24,833 units, reflecting a significant year-on-year growth of 32.80 percent compared to 18,700 units sold in April 2024. This represents an increase of 6,133 units. The Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder led the sales chart with 4,642 units sold, marking a 42.74 percent increase from the 3,252 units sold in April 2024, and capturing 18.69 percent of the company's overall sales.

Toyota Innova Hycross

The Hycross followed in second place, selling 4,494 units, which is a 5.10 percent increase from 4,276 units the previous year. The Toyota Glanza saw a decrease in sales, dropping 5.66 percent to 4,132 units, down from 4,380 in April 2024. On a positive note, the sales figures for the Innova Crysta increased by 13.37 percent to 3,205 units, and Fortuner sales grew by 24.90 percent to 2,904 units.

The Toyota Rumion, based on the Maruti Ertiga MPV, shows significant growth, rising 106.54 percent to 2,462 units from 1,192 units last year. The new Taisor also contributed with 2,421 units sold.

Additionally, sales of the Hilux and Camry increased by 30.68 percent and 16.20 percent, reaching 345 and 208 units, respectively. With 20 units sold this month, from 5 units the previous year, the Vellfire showed a remarkable growth of 300 percent.

Toyota Sales April 2025: MoM Sales Analysis

Toyota reported year-over-year growth, but its month-over-month sales fell by 12.48 percent, decreasing from 28,373 units in March 2025 to a lower figure, which is a drop of 3,540 units. Most of its models are seeing lower sales.

Toyota Hilux

The Toyota HyRyder's sales dropped by 12.18 percent to 5,286 units, and the Hycross saw a significant decline of 37.21 percent from 7,157 units. On the positive side, the Toyota Glanza and Crysta had increased sales, with Glanza up by 18.02 percent to 4,132 units and Crysta up by 18.75 percent to 3,205 units.

The Fortuner's sales fell by 14.39 percent to 2,904 units, while the Rumion sales grew by 37.31 percent, from 1,793 units to 2,462 units. The Taisor and Hilux models also faced big drops in sales, with Taisor down 30.19 percent and Hilux down 34.66 percent. The Camry sales increased by 2.46 percent to 208 units, but Vellfire's sales dropped to 20 units, a 94.22 percent decline from 346 units sold the previous month.