Toyota Hyryder Clocks 1 Lakh Sales, Half Of Maruti Grand Vitara's Total

Toyota India has announced that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has achieved the milestone of 1 lakh sales. The SUV was launched in September 2022, just a few weeks before the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It took the Hyryder approximately two years to reach the 1 lakh sales mark. The Toyota Hyryder is a product of the Suzuki-Toyota alliance and is priced between Rs 11.14 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara reached the 2 lakh sales milestone in July 2024.

The Toyota Hyryder is available with petrol, petrol-hybrid, and CNG powertrain options. It also offers a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes, along with an AWD variant. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine delivers 103 hp and 137 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The strong hybrid powertrain features a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder engine that generates a combined total of 114 hp and is mated to an eCVT gearbox. The strong hybrid boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl.

The top-spec Toyota Hyryder comes equipped with features like LED headlamps, 17-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, and reclining second-row seats. On the safety front, it offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree parking camera, and hill-hold assist.

The Toyota Hyryder competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and its sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.