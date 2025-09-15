Top 5 Things About Ferrari Testarossa - The SF90 Successor

Ferrari, the Italian supercar marque, has unveiled the Ferrari 849 Testarossa for the global market as the SF90 successor. The iconic nameplate has returned with a V8, plug-in hybrid power mill. With this, the brand claims the Ferrari 849 Testarossa as the most powerful Ferrari ever. Here are the top five highlights of the new Ferrari Testarossa that you must check out.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Specs

Under the hood, the new Ferrari Testarossa is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors working in conjunction with an 8-speed DCT gearbox. This gives it a combined power output of 1,050 hp and 842 Nm of torque.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Acceleration

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 2.3 seconds, and 0-200 kmph in 6.3 seconds. Thanks to a bunch of engine tweaks, like a larger-diameter fixed-geometry turbochargers with low-friction bearings, a lighter crankshaft, and more.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Design

Unveiled in the coupe and spider versions, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa carries significant design tweaks that make it look modern and also contribute to the enhanced sprint time. The new Testarossa ditches the pop-up headlights and gets a gloss black element on the nose that houses the LED headlamps. Also, the mesh finish air intake dams spread across the width of the car. On the rear, the 849 Testarossa gets a two-part spoiler, a pronounced rear diffuser, high-set exhaust, and more. The brand claims that this design contributes towards a 15 per cent improvement in cooling performance and 25kg of additional aerodynamic downforce compared with the SF90, for a total of 415kg at 250km/h.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa- Design

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Interior

On the inside, the new Testarossa carries a minimalistic design approach with a split cockpit design. It also gets a drive selector mode panel with a floating design, passenger screen, traditional button integrated on the steering wheel, flanked AC vents, and more.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa- Interior

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Tech

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa is equipped with Ferrari's Slip Slide Control (SSC), Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator (FIVE), and more. Also, the new Testarossa's feature list includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, and connectivity via the MyFerrari Connect app.