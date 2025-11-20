Top 5 SUVs Coming To India In Next 3 Years

The Indian automobile market is now heavily dominated by SUVs, far surpassing hatchbacks and sedans in popularity. Over the past few years, SUVs have consistently outnumbered other car body types. This growing demand has prompted automakers to focus on expanding their SUV portfolios. As a result, several brands are preparing to introduce new SUV models in India over the next three years, aiming to capture consumer interest and strengthen their market presence.

Mahindra Vision. S-Based SUV

The Mahindra Bolero Vision S is a next-generation sub-4-meter compact SUV concept, revealed on 15th August 2025. The concept version is envisioned as the future successor to the iconic Bolero. Positioned to carry forward the brand's rugged legacy with modern design and technology, the Vision.S is expected to make its market debut around 2027, marking a significant evolution in Mahindra's SUV portfolio.

Next-Gen Tata Nexon

In 2027, Tata Motors is expected to launch the second-generation Nexon with a full redesign. While it will still use the X1 platform, the SUV will feature major structural upgrades and fresh styling changes.

Renault Duster

Renault India has announced the new-gen Duster will return on January 26, 2026, four years after its discontinuation. The SUV is expected to feature a 1.3L turbocharged HR13 petrol engine producing 156 bhp, paired with manual and CVT options. Base trims may use the Kiger's 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine with lower output, broadening choices for buyers.

Nissan Tekton

Nissan revealed its upcoming Tekton SUV in October, which is set to hit the market in the second quarter of 2026. Though powertrain specifications are kept under cover, it is expected to offer multiple powertrain options, including naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and hybrid units.

The Tekton draws heavy inspiration from the flagship Patrol SUV. Key highlights include a flat, upright bonnet, a bold bumper, and a sleek horizontal light bar linking the headlamps. Adding to its distinctive appeal, the 'TEKTON' motif is prominently placed on the bonnet, reminiscent of Land Rover's iconic styling cues.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ adopts the same boxy silhouette as the larger Land Cruiser but sits below the LC 250 series. It offers two distinct styling options, one with rounded headlights and another with rectangular units. A small rectangular grille, LED headlights, C-shaped DRLs, and chunky front and rear bumpers add to its rugged character.

Under the hood, the Land Cruiser FJ is powered by a 2.7-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. It also features a 4x4 transmission, making it capable of handling off-road terrain. The engine delivers around 160 hp and 245 Nm of torque, ensuring a balance of performance and durability for adventurous driving.

The company has confirmed that the new model is scheduled to launch in Japan around mid-2026.