5 Upcoming Compact SUVs Snapped Testing: Fronx Hybrid To Punch Facelift

India's compact SUV segment is set for exciting updates, with major brands preparing new models and facelifts. From the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid to the new-gen Hyundai Venue, various test mules have been spotted, hinting at upcoming launches. Here's a look at the key models expected to hit the roads soon.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Mahindra is now gearing up for the launch of the electrified iteration of the XUV 3XO. The upcoming XUV 3XO EV was spotted on the test bed and suggests that it will keep the bold and sporty shape of the ICE version, with some updates for electric vehicles. It is expected to get a revised fascia with a tweaked grille and bumper, and a redesigned tailgate and bumper.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid

Recently, a non-camouflaged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid was spotted testing in Gurugram, which suggests that the Fronx has undergone minimal design changes.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid

Photo Credit: Team BHP

Additionally, according to reports, the Fronx Hybrid will be available with the newly developed Z12 engine, which is already featured in the new Swift. As well, the strong hybrid version of Fronx will have a battery supporting the petrol powertrain working with electric motors. The strong hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be quite different from the Grand Vitara and Invicto.

Renault Kiger Facelift

Renault Kiger Facelift

Photo Credit: autocar

The Renault Kiger Facelift was first snapped testing in February, and its updated avatar seems to have very few design changes. It sports the same silhouette as the outgoing version and with alloy wheels that seem to have a similar design to the same size as the outgoing version.

Additionally, a look at the front fascia from the side hints at a split-headlamp setup, which seems to be slightly similar to the outgoing version. Similarly, the rear gets the C-shaped tail lamps.

Tata Punch Facelift

Though the Tata Punch Facelift has been snapped testing recently, there is no sign that the SUV is set for a launch soon. The camouflage test mule suggests that the facelifted Tata Punch borrows most of its design cues from the Tata Punch EV.

Tata Punch Facelift

Photo Credit: rushlane

New-Gen Hyundai Venue

The new-gen Hyundai Venue has been spotted testing in India on various occasions, which suggests that the brand is planning to roll out the updated Venue soon. The next-generation Hyundai Venue will have a similar silhouette to the outgoing model. It will have a boxy profile with sharp body lines, as seen in the previous spy shots. Along with this, the front fascia has been redesigned, giving it a refreshed look with revised DRLs, headlamps, and grill.

Photo Credit: rushlane