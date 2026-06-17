Tesla India Opens New Experience Centre In Hyderabad; Details

Tesla India has expanded its presence in the country with the opening of a new Experience Centre in Hyderabad. Located in HITEC City's Knowledge City, Madhapur, the new facility marks Tesla's fifth Experience Centre in India and further strengthens the brand's retail network in one of the country's biggest technology hubs. The new Tesla India Experience Centre officially opened its doors on June 17, 2026, and will showcase the latest 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L electric SUVs.

Tesla Expands Presence In Hyderabad

With the launch of the new Hyderabad Experience Centre, Tesla India is aiming to provide customers with a more immersive and convenient EV buying experience. Visitors can explore Tesla vehicles through guided tours and interactive product demonstrations conducted by Tesla Advisors.

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Customers will get an opportunity to understand Tesla's electric vehicle technology, safety systems, performance capabilities, and design philosophy in detail. The new facility is strategically located in HITEC City, making it easily accessible to customers across Hyderabad and Telangana.

Apart from the showroom, Tesla India has also started delivery and after-sales operations from its Bollaram Industrial Area facility. This move is expected to improve ownership experience and service support for Tesla customers in the region.

2026 Tesla Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive

The highlight of the new Experience Centre is the 2026 Tesla Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive. The electric SUV offers up to 2,138 litres of cargo space and seating for five occupants.

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According to Tesla India, the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds and delivers a claimed WLTP range of up to 500 km on a single charge. The SUV is priced at Rs 50.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2026.

Tesla Model Y L Also On Display

Tesla India is also showcasing the new Model Y L at the Hyderabad Experience Centre. Designed as a family-focused SUV, the Model Y L features a three-row, six-seat layout with improved passenger space and practicality.

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The Tesla Model Y L offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 681 km and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.0 seconds. It also provides up to 2,539 litres of cargo capacity. Prices for the Tesla Model Y L start at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both Tesla models are now available for booking through Tesla India's official website. Customers placing orders before June 30, 2026, will also receive a complimentary Wall Connector home charger.