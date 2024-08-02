Tata Punch SUV Fastest To Cross 4 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone, Took Only 34 Months

Tata Punch is a consistent seller of the homegrown brand, and it has recently achieved the 4 lakh sales milestone in only 34 months from its launch.

Tata Motors took the third position in the Indian market with July 2024 sales figures. The company is banking on the Nexon and Punch for quite some time now for a major part of its sales. The indigenous brand has also announced another achievement for the Punch SUV. The micro-SUV is the fastest at bagging the 4 lakh sales milestone in India. It only took 34 months to garner this figure, since its launch in October 2021.

Needless to say, the Tata Punch enjoys a warm response from the Indian audience. It is liked for its design, cushy ride quality, and soft-roading capabilities. In fact, it is the only front-wheel-drive micro-SUV to conquer Sandakphu's steep inclines. The Punch boasts a full 5-star GNCAP crash test rating. Also, the electrified version of the Punch has received a 5-star crash rating at Bharat NCAP's facility.

The Punch was also the first SUV to achieve the 1 Lakh sales milestone in a span of just 10 months. Ever since, the journey to the next 1 Lakh has narrowed with the 2 Lakh milestone being clocked in the next 9 months, shortly followed by the 3 Lakh milestone in 7 months.

Talking of prices, the Punch has a starting price of Rs 6.13 lakh, which goes up to Rs 10.20 lakh, ex-showroom. It is on sale with a 3-pot petrol motor that pushes out 87.8 Hp and 115 Nm. It can be paired to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

