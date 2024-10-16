Tata Nexon Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Tata Motors had the Nexon crash-tested at the Bharat NCAP facility, and the results are positive. The sub-compact SUV scored five stars in both the adult and child safety tests. It had previously achieved a full five-star rating in the Global NCAP with this new generation. The previous-generation Nexon was also the first Tata vehicle to earn five stars in the Global NCAP. It was tested alongside the newly launched Tata Curvv ICE and the Curvv EV, both of which received a similar 5-star rating. Earlier this year, the Nexon EV also earned a 5-star rating.

The homegrown Bharat NCAP tested the top-spec Nexon Fearless, but the ratings apply to the entire variant lineup. It received 29.41 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 43.83 out of 49 for child occupant protection. The Tata Nexon provided good and adequate safety to passengers in all tests, which included the frontal offset deformable barrier test, side movable deformable barrier test, and side pole impact test. The Bharat NCAP crash tests have been in effect for only the past year. The first cars tested were the Tata Harrier and the Safari.

The Tata Nexon recently gained a new CNG variant. It is powered by a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with twin-cylinder CNG tanks, offering a boot space of 321 liters. The CNG variant is priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon competes with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.