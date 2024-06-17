Tata Nexon Gets Rs. 1 Lakh Discount, Rs. 60,000 Off On Tiago & More: Deets

Tata Motors, one of India's leading carmakers, is offering exciting discounts and offers on its complete line-up to push dwindling sales as the heatwave has gripped the nation. In June 2024, the company is also celebrating the seventh anniversary of its best-selling model - the Tata Nexon. Thereby, extending a generous discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh on select variants. In addition, the Tiago gets deals of up to Rs. 60,000 this month. For those looking to upgrade their current vehicles, here's a detailed look at the offers available on various Tata models.

Tata Tiago Discounts

The Tata Tiago gets offers for both petrol and CNG models. For petrol variants, there's a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, complemented by an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the CNG models are available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, alongside the same exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The Tata Tiago EV offers benefits of up to Rs. 87,000 on select variants.

Tata Tigor Discounts

The Tata Tigor comes with appealing offers for both petrol and CNG models. For the petrol variants, there is a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Similarly, the CNG models can be purchased with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. On the other hand, the Tigor EV includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 75,000.

Tata Altroz Discounts

The manual trims of the Tata Altroz are on sale with a cash benefit of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. For the CNG models, the cash discount is only Rs. 15,000, while the exchange bonus is lowered to Rs. 10,000. The corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, however, remains unchanged. Notably, the Altroz Racer does not have any discounts available.

Tata Punch Discounts

For the Tata Punch, the petrol models come with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The Punch EV buyers can negotiate for a dealer-level discount, as the carmaker is only offering limited benefits with the Punch.

Tata Nexon Discounts

The Tata Nexon, available in both petrol and diesel models, includes an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. However, the brand is extending a discount of Rs. 1 lakh on the Creative+ S variants as a part of Nexon's anniversary celebrations. Similarly, the lower variants get lesser discounts. The Nexon EV stands out with benefits of up to Rs. 1.1 lakh on select variants.

Tata Harrier/Safari Discounts

Both the Tata Harrier and Safari come with an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000, making them attractive choices for potential buyers looking to upgrade their current vehicles.