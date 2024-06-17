Mahindra To Launch 9 ICE SUVs, 7 BEVs By 2030; Plans Capacity Expansion

Mahindra is betting big on SUVs, as has been the case always. The UV maker has announced to launch 9 new ICE SUVs by 2030 at the Global Investor Day. The company showcased its strong interest and intent to produce and sell EVs in the country with the announcement to introduce 7 new BEVs by 2023. The line-up will include an overhaul of the existing nameplates, in conjunction with the introduction of all-new vehicles. Mahindra also revealed its plan to add a total of 7 new LCVs in its commercial vehicle line-up.

Talking of the ICE SUVs, the company is already preparing for the launch of the Mahindra Thar 5-door, which will soon be followed by the Scorpio-N-based pickup truck. The reports hint at the development of an all-new C-SUV, which will sit in between the XUV 3XO and the XUV 700. However, for more crisp information on the remaining models, the brand is tight-lipped currently.

The company is also preparing for a mid-life overhaul of the XUV 400. The introduction of the electrified XUV 700 is also in the pipeline, called the XUV e8. Mahindra has already filed the design patent for the electric avatar of the XUV 700, and it could soon see daylight in its production-spec form.

As for other electric offerings, the company showcased numerous electric SUV concepts, built on the Born Electric architecture that uses a skateboard platform. The XUV.e9 and BE.05 are being tested on Indian soil and have been snapped a dozen times by now, hinting at their arrival before other concepts. While the number of products planned for the future were under wraps until now, Mahindra has revealed its plans at the Global Investor Day - to launch a total of 23 new products by 2023.

Besides, the company has announced of capacity expansion in a phased manner with the launch of new products. The Thar 5-door, XUV 3XO, and XUV 400 will increment the capacity by 5,000, whereas additional growth will be achieved with increased EV capacity. The automaker is projecting a 3.5X growth in FY26 over FY20.