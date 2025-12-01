Advertisement

Tata Motors Sales Grow By 26 Per Cent YoY For November 2025 Selling 59,199 Units

Tata Motors secured the position of third-largest carmaker in the country for Nov'25 with a total of 59,199 units, against Hyundai's 66,840 units.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Monday said its sales rose 26 per cent year-on-year to 59,199 units in November. The auto major dispatched 47,117 units to dealers in November last year.

In the domestic market, the company said its sales rose to 57,436 units, up 22 per cent year-on-year as compared with 47,063 units.

In a separate statement, Tata Motors, which houses the commercial vehicle business, reported a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in sales at 35,539 units in November.

Domestic dispatches rose 25 per cent year-on-year to 32,753 units.

