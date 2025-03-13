Tata Motors Launches New Vehicle Range With Nexon, Punch, And More In Sri Lanka

Tata Motors along with DIMO, the sole authorized distributor for Tata Motors in Sri Lanka, today launched the all - new range of passenger vehicles in the country. The company will sell both ICE and EV models. The launch event witnessed the introduction of Tata Motors' popular SUV lineup - the Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and the Tata Curvv. Tata Motors has also launched its popular electric hatchback, the Tiago.ev, to support electrification in Sri Lanka.

On the occasion, Mr. Yash Khandelwal, Head International Business, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., commented- "We are excited to be here in Sri Lanka, marking a new chapter in our international business strategy. Tata Motors has undergone significant transformation over the years, and there is no better way to mark our return than with a new, game-changing product portfolio. Our offerings are designed to not only captivate the Sri Lankan market but to set new standards-combining bold design, cutting-edge features, top-tier safety, and unmatched after-sales support. Alongside our renowned SUVs, we are particularly eager to introduce the Tiago.ev-an electric hatchback that has already made waves in India, Nepal, and Bhutan by making electric mobility both accessible and aspirational. Together with our long-time trusted partner, DIMO, we are confident in our ability to elevate Sri Lanka's mobility landscape to new heights and deliver an extraordinary driving experience for all."



All ICE Tata Motor cars will come with a manufacturer's warranty of three-years or 100,000 km, while electric cars will come with a manufacturer's warranty of three-years or 125,000 km. Furthermore, the high-voltage battery and the motor in the EV is protected with a warranty of eight years or 165,000 km.

Mr. Rajeev Pandithage, Executive Director of DIMO, said- "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Tata Motors as they become the first passenger vehicle brand to enter Sri Lanka post market reopening. The brand-new ICE and Electric Vehicle range sets new standards in the automobile sector, embodying innovation, safety, and sustainability at a very affordable price point. Backed by DIMO's unmatched after-sales expertise, we ensure an exceptional ownership experience with superior service and support, reaffirming our commitment to delivering excellence to Sri Lankan customers. We are here with Tata Motors for the long run, assuring our customers that we will always be there for them."