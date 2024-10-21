Tata Motors Bags Order of 1,000 Bus Chassis From UPSRTC

Tata Motors, one of the India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, announced that it has received a prestigious order from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to supply 1,000 units of the Tata LPO 1618 diesel bus chassis. The order was won by Tata Motors following a competitive e-bidding process conducted via the Government tendering process, and the bus chassis will be supplied in a phased manner as per mutually agreed terms.

This latest order follows the successful fulfilment of a similar, larger order of 1,350 bus chassis received last year, which are currently running efficiently by the UPSRTC. Designed for safe intercity and long-distance travel, the Tata LPO 1618 diesel bus chassis delivers superior performance and excellent passenger comfort with a low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

On receiving the order, Mr. Anand S, Vice President and Head - Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, at Tata Motors, said, "We are delighted to continue to partner with UPSRTC in their efforts towards expanding and improving public transport. The Tata LPO 1618 bus chassis is engineered to deliver robust and reliable mobility with high uptime and low maintenance and operating costs. We look forward to commencing supplies as per the guidance of UPSRTC."

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of delivering advanced buses and public transportation solutions to various cities and states across India. Thousands of these buses operate successfully on the country's roads, connecting urban and rural areas, and facilitating comfortable and efficient daily travel for millions of citizens.