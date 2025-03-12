Tata Harrier EV Teaser Gives Sneak Peek At Interiors For First Time

Tata Harrier EV will come with dual-tone dashboard
Tata Motors recently showcased the production-spec version of the Harrier EV in Pune. At the time, the brand revealed the exterior design of the electric SUV while also demonstrating its capabilities with various maneuvers. However, the interiors were still kept under wraps. Changing that, the brand later dropped a teaser, giving us a sneak peek at the details of the cabin. Based on what we see, the interiors of the Harrier EV are very similar to its ICE version, following the same pattern as the other vehicles of the brand.
The teaser starts by showing a fleet of Tata Harrier EVs performing stunts. The video moves ahead by giving glimpses of the cabin of the electric SUV. It ends up revealing the four-spoke steering wheel used in modern Tata vehicles, which comes with an illuminated logo. The video also reveals the digital instrument cluster along with the center console, which remains unchanged. It continues to have a rotary dial and the same design for the drive selector.
The upcoming Tata Harrier EV gets a dual-tone dashboard very similar to the ICE version of the vehicle. It also carries forward the touch-based HVAC panel. Elements like the panoramic sunroof and the electronic parking brake are also visible. It will also have the connected car features, among others.
The Tata Harrier EV will be based on the acti.ev architecture of the brand. Although the brand has not revealed the specifications, it is expected to offer a real world range of over 500 km on a single charge. With these specifications, the SUV will be a suitable rival for models like the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Mahindra BE6 in the country.
A 2 Lakh milestone calls for a special surprise! Here's a sneak peek of the all-new Harrier.ev in action as we celebrate .ev day #TATAev #MoveWithMeaning pic.twitter.com/c9Two7Wp6F— TATA.ev (@Tataev) March 9, 2025
