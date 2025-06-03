Tata Harrier.ev Rivaling Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Get 10,000 Deliveries In 70 Days

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a new milestone for its first born electric vehicles. As per the latest update, the Indian automaker has delivered 10,000 units of the XEV 9e and the BE 6 SUVs within 70 days of initiating the process, which began on March 20. Meanwhile, the combined bookings of the EVs stand at 30,179 units. The announcement from the automaker comes at a time when a new rival has entered the market in the form of the Tata Harrier.ev.

In April, the brand announced a delivery of 3,000 units of the EVs. At the time, the XEV 9e had 59 per cent of total bookings while the smaller BE 6 had 41 per cent of the bookings. The automaker also confirmed that most consumers opted for the top-spec "Pack Three" variant of the vehicle.

The Mahindra XEV 9e features a 79 kWh battery pack, which has an ARAI-certified range of 659 km. It is capable of achieving a real-world range exceeding 500 km. There is also an option for a 59 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 542 km.

The Mahindra BE 6 comes with a 79 kWh battery pack as well, which has an ARAI-certified range of 682 km on a single charge. Furthermore, the company provides a 59 kWh battery pack option that yields a range of 557 km.

Additionally, both electric SUVs are packed with a long list of features. The XEV 9e is equipped with a three-screen configuration, while the BE 6 features a two-screen setup. Each of the displays in these SUVs is 12.3 inches in size. Additionally, both vehicles come with ADAS, a luminous panoramic sunroof, ventilated seating, up to seven airbags, and have earned a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP.

The Mahindra XEV 9e is available at a price ranging from Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh, whereas the BE 6 is offered at a price between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).