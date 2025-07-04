Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Pack 2 Get 79 kWh Battery Pack; Check Prices

Mahindra has made the 79 kWh battery pack more affordable for the BE 6 and XEV 9e by adding it to the Pack 2 trim of the electric vehicles. This move from the brand seems to be rooted in the consumer demand pattern, which the company has observed after the launch of both SUVs. A while back, the brand had announced that over 75 per cent of total bookings were for the expensive Pack 3 variants, which in the long term would affect the sales volume.



The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two with the 79 kWh battery pack comes at Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing down the price for the option from Rs 26.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, for the XEV 9e, the option of a 79 kWh battery pack now begins at Rs 24.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a significant reduction compared to the option on Pack 2. This iteration with the 79 kWh battery pack promises a range of up to 500 km, while the 59 kWh version offers 400 km.

Both models in Pack Two come with a list of features, such as a Harman Kardon 16-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos, a full glass roof, and Level 2 ADAS capabilities. In the XEV 9e, buyers will enjoy a triple-screen wide cinemascope display, while the BE 6 boasts a race-inspired digital cockpit. Additionally, Mahindra is incorporating sage leatherette interiors from Pack Three into the BE 6 Pack Two, complemented by an ivory roof finish for an elevated aesthetic.



These electric SUVs are designed with both performance and convenience at their core. With 210 kW of power available in the 79 kWh variant and 170 kW in the 59 kWh version, along with several driving modes, including Boost Mode, they provide an exciting driving experience. Furthermore, the BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two models are equipped with superfast charging technology, enabling a 20 to 80 per cent battery recharge in just 20 minutes when using fast DC chargers.