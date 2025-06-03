Hyundai Venue, Verna And More Get Discounts Up To Rs 1 Lakh In June'25

Hyundai Motor India is offering new discounts on its cars and SUVs for June 2025. This campaign aims to attract more customers during the mid-year buying period. With savings of up to Rs 1 lakh, these limited-time deals encourage people to buy or upgrade to a new Hyundai vehicle. These discount details are received through our dealer-level sources. Please check for the exact quantum of discount at your nearest dealership, as it may vary.

Hyundai Tucson:

Buyers looking at the Hyundai Tucson can enjoy benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh this June, which is Rs 20,000 more than in May. The Tucson offers two engine options: a 186 hp, 2.0-liter diesel engine or a 156 hp, 2.0-liter petrol engine. Both come with automatic transmissions, with the diesel featuring an 8-speed transmission and the petrol offering a 6-speed transmission. The highest model also includes all-wheel drive. Prices range from Rs 29.27 lakh to Rs 36.04 lakh.

Hyundai Venue:

For the Hyundai Venue compact SUV, the benefits have been raised to a maximum of Rs 85,000 in June, an increase of Rs 10,000. The Venue shares its 1.2-liter petrol and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engines with the i20 but also offers a 116 hp, 1.5-liter diesel engine. Competing models like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and Skoda Kushaq are priced between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.97 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

Discounts on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios have dropped by about Rs 15,000, now totaling Rs 65,000. This model, aimed at competing with the Maruti Swift and Tata Tiago, is available in petrol and CNG options, priced from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.62 lakh. The petrol engine has 83 hp and comes with manual and AMT options, while the CNG version has 69 hp and is only available in manual transmission.

Hyundai Alcazar:

TheHyundai Alcazar, 7-seater SUV. Currently offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000, which is Rs 5,000 less than in May. It features a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 160 hp and a 1.5-litre diesel engine delivering 116 hp, both available with manual or automatic transmissions. Prices start from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.74 lakh.

Hyundai Verna:

The Hyundai Verna has discounts of up to Rs 60,000 this month, down from Rs 65,000 in May. The sedan offers two engine options, a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 160 hp and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 160 hp, mated to a manual or automatic transmission. Prices start at Rs 11.07 lakh and go up to Rs 17.55 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai i20:

The premium hatchback i20 features discounts of up to Rs 55,000, which is a reduction of Rs 10,000 from the previous month. It comes with a standard 1.2-litre petrol engine available in manual and CVT options, while the N Line variants have a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120 hp, offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Prices range from Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh.

Hyundai Aura:

The compact sedan Aura provides benefits of up to Rs 43,000 and shares the same 1.2-litre petrol and CNG engines as the Grand i10 Nios. The car is available in manual and AMT transmission. Prices are between Rs 6.54 lakh and Rs 9.11 lakh.

Hyundai Exter:

The Hyundai Exter offers increased discounts of up to Rs 60,000. The highest discounts are for the CNG variants, while the base EX and EX(O) trims come with a Rs 5,000 scrappage bonus. Other petrol variants can receive total benefits of up to Rs 55,000. Prices range from Rs 6.00 lakh to Rs 10.51 lakh.

(All the prices mentioned above are ex-showroom)