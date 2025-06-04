Tata Harrier.ev Launched In India: 5 Key Features That Set It Apart

Tata Harrier.ev has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the biggest electric SUV in the automaker's current lineup and occupies the space right above the Curvv.ev. The bookings for the electric vehicle will begin on July 2, with deliveries planned for a later date. It will be available in three broad trims: Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered. Furthermore, there are two battery pack options available: 65 kWh and 75 kWh units. But, this is not all, the Tata Harrier.ev gets multiple unique features that set it apart. Here's all about it.

Tata Harrier.ev: AWD Powertrain

The highlight of the show is the all-wheel-drive (AWD) powertrain of the electric vehicle touted as QWD. It makes the electric SUV the first model of the brand to have an AWD since the Safari Storme. Furthermore, it is the first indigenous electric SUV with this drivetrain. This is because of a dual-motor setup with one placed on each axle. The front motor produces 155 hp, and the rear motor gives out 234 hp, while the total torque output is rated at 504 Nm.

Also Read: Tata Harrier.ev Vs Mahindra BE 6 Spec Comparison: Which Desi Electric SUV Is Better?

540-Degree Surround View

Breaking the boundary of a 360-degree camera setup, the Tata Harrier.ev comes equipped with a 540-degree surround view setup that includes the features of a 360-degree surround view system along with a transparent mode, which allows the driver to view what's beneath the car. This feature comes in handy during off-road sessions.

Terrain Modes

The Tata Harrier.ev features six different terrain modes: Normal, Grass / Snow, Mudruts / Gravel, Sand, Rock crawl, and a user-configurable option. Additionally, the AWD system provides various driving modes, including Boost, Sport, City, and Eco, while the RWD system offers Eco, City, and Sport modes.

New Infotainment System

The Tata Harrier.ev comes with a 14.53-inch cinematic infotainment display from Harman, which is powered by Samsung's Neo QLED technology, marking it as the first Neo QLED automotive display globally. To further uplift the feel of the cabin, the manufacturer has used the world's first JBL Black 10-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos.

New Remote Key

Tata Motors has equipped the Harrier.ev with Digital Key, which allows the owner to access the car using a phone or watch without the use of a physical key. Along with this, there is an option of a smart card. To top it off, the brand has designed a new circular key that gives the user access to 11 features, including remote park, summon mode, and more.