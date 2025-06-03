Tata Harrier.ev Vs Mahindra BE 6 Spec Comparison: Which Desi Electric SUV Is Better?

Tata Harrier.ev has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV by Tata rivals the likes of the Mahindra BE 6. If you are considering getting an electric SUV, here is a comparison that might help you for a better decision.

Tata Harrier.ev Vs Mahindra BE 6: Powertrain And Performance

The Harrier.ev is equipped with high-capacity battery packs of 65 kWh and 75 kWh. It features a front motor with a power output of 158 PS (116 kW) and a rear motor with 238 PS (175 kW), enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds. With fast charging capabilities of 1.5 C, it can achieve a range of 250 km in only 15 minutes.

The Mahindra BE6 offers two battery packs, a 59 kWh battery that provides 170 kW of power and a 79 kWh battery that offers 210 kW of power, both with 380 Nm of torque. The vehicle features a rear-wheel-drive system and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds. The 59 kWh battery gives a range of up to 557 km, while the 79 kWh battery offers a range of up to 638 km.

Tata Harrier.ev Vs Mahindra BE 6: Design

The Harrier.ev keeps the strong look of its diesel version but adds electric features like a sealed grille, new bumpers, and aerodynamic alloy wheels. Built on Tata's Gen 2 EV platform, it offers a mix of a familiar style and a modern touch.

On the other hand, the BE6 has a sleek coupe-SUV design with a sloping roofline for a sporty feel. Its aerodynamic shape includes a closed front grille and sharp LED lights. The BE6 utilizes Mahindra's new INGLO platform, created specifically for electric vehicles.

Mahindra BE 6

Tata Harrier.ev Vs Mahindra BE 6: Features

The Tata Harrier.ev is packed with features, such as a wireless charger, air purifier, powered tailgate, and cruise control. It also includes dual-zone climate control, a cooled storage compartment in the sliding armrest, and autonomous parking assist with a summon mode. Other features are reverse assist, multiple regeneration modes with paddle shifters, and a 540-degree surround view that offers a 360-degree and under-car view for off-roading. Additionally, it has an HD rear-view mirror, a digital key, and more. Tata also provides vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging options and a 14.53-inch Cinematic Infotainment Screen by Harman powered by Samsung Neo QLED, which is the world's 1st Neo QLED automotive display.

The Mahindra BE 6 features a Dual 12.3-inch digital display, touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. It offers cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and 65 W Type-C charging ports. With connected car tech, multiple driving modes, and regenerative braking, it ensures an efficient driving experience. The one-touch single-pedal drive and digital cockpit enhance convenience, while the frunk provides additional storage space.

Tata Harrier.ev

Tata Harrier.ev Vs Mahindra BE 6: Safety

The Tata Harrier.ev features a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and 7 airbags, including a knee airbag. It has a transparent mode, all-wheel disc brakes with a wiping function, and an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS). Safety features include an SOS call function, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with i-VBAC, 20-plus ADAS features, front and rear parking sensors, and an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold. Additional features are Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

In contrast, the Mahindra BE 6 includes essential safety features like 6 to 7 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and an electronic parking brake. It offers driver drowsiness detection, a rear parking camera, front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor for easier parking. Rain-sensing wipers enhance visibility, and the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) monitors tyre health. Additionally, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as auto lane change, cross traffic alert, and auto park assist boost safety and convenience.

Tata Harrier.ev Vs Mahindra BE 6: Price

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier.ev in India with an introductory price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Harrier.ev will commence on 2 July 2025.

The Mahinda BE 6 has a starting price of Rs 19.40 Lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 27.40 Lakh (ex-showroom).