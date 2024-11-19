Tata Harrier EV Launch Timeline Revealed

Tata Motors has been making significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) segment and is set to launch its flagship electric SUV, the Harrier EV, soon. The company initially announced plans to introduce two new EVs in the financial year 2024-25. After launching the Curvv EV in August, Tata Motors has now confirmed in its earnings call that the Harrier EV will debut by the end of FY 2024-25, targeting a launch in March 2025. Currently, Tata Motors boasts the most extensive lineup of EVs in India, along with dedicated EV showrooms. Let's delve into what the newest Tata EV will have on offer.

The Harrier EV will feature a design similar to the Harrier facelift, with a closed-off grille, updated bumper, new alloy wheels with aero inserts, and the absence of exhaust pipes. It is expected to carry over features from the ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the Harrier, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and rear sun blinds. In terms of safety, it will offer multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), a 360-degree camera, and a blind-spot monitor.

The powertrain is anticipated to deliver improved performance compared to the Curvv EV, with a claimed range exceeding 500 km. The Harrier EV is also likely to offer both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) variants.

Priced around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Harrier EV will compete with models like the XEV 9e, Mahindra XUV.e8, Maruti eVX, and BYD Atto 3.