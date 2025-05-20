Tata Gearing Up To Launch Three New SUVs By 2025 End

The homegrown car maker- Tata, is working to bring three new SUVs to the Indian market. Since the competition has increased in the Indian SUV market, Tata is in no mood to shift its gear down. The brand had already showcased its SUV lineup at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, though it has not confirmed the exact launch dates for these SUVs, it is likely to be launched by the year end.

Tata Harrier.ev

Tata has now announced the launch date of its much anticipated electric SUV- the Tata Harrier.ev. The brand has slotted 3rd June as the official launch date for the EV. The Tata Harrier.ev is based on the brand's Omega platform, the same platform used for the Tata Harrier ICE and is based on Tata's Acti.ev (gen 2) architecture.

The Tata Harrier.ev retains most of the design from its diesel sibling. It gets vertical LED headlamps, blade-shaped DRLs, a blacked-out D-pillar, a floating roofline, and a vertically stacked LED fog lamp integrated into the rear bumper.

Tata Harrier

Apart from the electric iteration of the Harrier, that is to launched next month, the brand is also working to bring a few updates to the petrol powerd Harrier. Though, their has been no confirmation about the details and the lauch, reports claim that it is likely to arrive on the dealerships by the festival season.

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari and the petrol power Tata Harrier will get the same powertrain, as the brand is currently working on developing a new 1.5-litre GDi petrol engine that will feature in these two SUVs. This power unit is expected to gievout around 168 hp and 280 Nm of torque.