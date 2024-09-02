Tata Curvv Coupe SUV Variants Explained

The Tata Curvv is offered in eight trims

The Tata Curvv now goes on sale in India, with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh, going up to Rs. 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The new coupe SUV from Tata is offered in 8 trims - Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished+, Accomplished+ A. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel are offered in all the trims, while the 1.2-litre T-GDI petrol is offered from Creative S trim and onwards. Tata offers a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic (DCA) for all three engine variants. Here is a quick grade-wise walkthrough in terms of features.

Tata Curvv Smart

6 Airbags

LED Headlamps

LED Taillamps

LED DRLs

Flush Door Handle with Welcome Light

Electronic Stability Program

Power Windows on All Doors

Multi Drive Modes- Eco, City & Sport

2 Spoke Illuminated Digital Steering Wheel

ISOFIX

Reverse Guiding Ultrasonic Sensor

10.16 cm (4") Digital Instrument Cluster

Remote Central Lock

3 Point ELR Seatbelt For All Passengers

Hill Hold Control

Child Safety Lock on Rear Doors

Anti-Glare IRVM

Rear Spoiler

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

R16 Steel Wheels

Adjustable Tilt Steering

ABS with EBD

100% Flip & Fold Rear Seat

Steering Controls for Instrument Cluster

Manual HVAC

Rear Roof Lamp

Tata Curvv Pure+ (Features over Smart)

17.78 cm (7") Touchscreen Infotainment By HARMAN

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Cruise Control

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

4 Speakers

Electrically Adjustable ORVM

Auto-fold ORVM Reverse Camera Park Assist

Steering Mounted Controls

Bluetooth Connectivity

Voice Commands for Phone & Media

Shark Fin Antenna

Leather Smart E-Shifter for DCA

Paddle Shifters (DCA)

Electric Temperature Control

Grand Centre Console with Armrest

4 Spoke Illuminated Digital Steering Wheel

USB Mobile Charger: Type A & Type C

iTPMS

Dual Tone Full Wheel Cover

Touch Based HVAC Control

Tata Curvv Pure+ S (Features over Pure+)

Voice Assisted Panoramic Sunroof

Rain Sensing Wipers

Auto Head Lamps

R17 Wheels

Hyperstyle Wheels

Tata Curvv Creative (Features Over Pure+ S)

26.03 cm (10.25") Touchscreen Infotainment by HARMAN

8 Speakers (4 Speakers & 4 Tweeters)

R17 Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts

Bi Function Full LED Head Lamp

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

Smart Key with Push -Button Start (PEPS)

Wireless Android Auto'. & Apple CarPlay.

Rear Defogger

Height Adjustable Driver Seat Belt

Height Adjustable Co-Driver Seat Belt

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel.

Cooled Glove Box

Shark Fin Antenna with GPS

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Tata Curvv Creative S (Features Over Creative)

Voice Assisted Panoramic Sunroof

Rain Sensing Wipers

Auto Head Lamps

Tata Curvv Creative+ S (Features Over Creative S)

R18 Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts

Sequential Turn Indicators

Front Centre Position Lamp

Connected LED Tail Lamp

360-degree Surround View System with Blind View Monitor

LED Fog Lamps with Cornering

Themed Dashboard with Mood Lighting

Hill Descent Control

TPMS

26.03 cm (10.25") Digital Instrument Cluster

One-shot Driver Power Up and Down Window

Decorative Leatherette Mid Inserts on Dashboard

Rear Arm-Rest with Cup Holder

Dual Tone Roof

Interior Boot Lamp

Front Wiper with Stylized Blade and Arm

Leather Gear Shift Knob

HARMAN AudioworX Enhanced

Tata Curvv Accomplished S (Features Over Creative+ S)

6-Way Powered Driver Seat

Ventilated Front Seats

Voice Assisted Panoramic Sunroof with Mood Lighting

Leatherette Seats

9 Speakers (4 Speakers, 4 Tweeters & 1Subwoofer)

JBL Branded Sound System

JBL Sound Modes

Rear Disc Brakes (Available in Hyperion GDI & 1.51 Kryojet Diesel Engines)

Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Available in Hyperion GDI & 1.5 L Kryojet Diesel Engines)

Height Adiustable Co-driver Seat

60:40 Rear Split Seats

Rear Seat with Reclining Option

Grand Centre Console with Leatherette Armrest

Air Purifier with AQI Display

Wireless Smartphone Charger

Tata Curvv Accomplished+ A (Feature Over Accomplished S)