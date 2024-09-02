Tata Curvv Coupe SUV Variants Explained

The Tata Curvv is offered in eight trims
The Tata Curvv now goes on sale in India, with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh, going up to Rs. 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The new coupe SUV from Tata is offered in 8 trims - Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished+, Accomplished+ A. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel are offered in all the trims, while the 1.2-litre T-GDI petrol is offered from Creative S trim and onwards. Tata offers a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic (DCA) for all three engine variants. Here is a quick grade-wise walkthrough in terms of features.
Tata Curvv Smart
- 6 Airbags
- LED Headlamps
- LED Taillamps
- LED DRLs
- Flush Door Handle with Welcome Light
- Electronic Stability Program
- Power Windows on All Doors
- Multi Drive Modes- Eco, City & Sport
- 2 Spoke Illuminated Digital Steering Wheel
- ISOFIX
- Reverse Guiding Ultrasonic Sensor
- 10.16 cm (4") Digital Instrument Cluster
- Remote Central Lock
- 3 Point ELR Seatbelt For All Passengers
- Hill Hold Control
- Child Safety Lock on Rear Doors
- Anti-Glare IRVM
- Rear Spoiler
- Height Adjustable Driver Seat
- R16 Steel Wheels
- Adjustable Tilt Steering
- ABS with EBD
- 100% Flip & Fold Rear Seat
- Steering Controls for Instrument Cluster
- Manual HVAC
- Rear Roof Lamp
Tata Curvv Pure+ (Features over Smart)
- 17.78 cm (7") Touchscreen Infotainment By HARMAN
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Cruise Control
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- 4 Speakers
- Electrically Adjustable ORVM
- Auto-fold ORVM Reverse Camera Park Assist
- Steering Mounted Controls
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Voice Commands for Phone & Media
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Leather Smart E-Shifter for DCA
- Paddle Shifters (DCA)
- Electric Temperature Control
- Grand Centre Console with Armrest
- 4 Spoke Illuminated Digital Steering Wheel
- USB Mobile Charger: Type A & Type C
- iTPMS
- Dual Tone Full Wheel Cover
- Touch Based HVAC Control
Tata Curvv Pure+ S (Features over Pure+)
- Voice Assisted Panoramic Sunroof
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Auto Head Lamps
- R17 Wheels
- Hyperstyle Wheels
Tata Curvv Creative (Features Over Pure+ S)
- 26.03 cm (10.25") Touchscreen Infotainment by HARMAN
- 8 Speakers (4 Speakers & 4 Tweeters)
- R17 Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts
- Bi Function Full LED Head Lamp
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Smart Key with Push -Button Start (PEPS)
- Wireless Android Auto'. & Apple CarPlay.
- Rear Defogger
- Height Adjustable Driver Seat Belt
- Height Adjustable Co-Driver Seat Belt
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel.
- Cooled Glove Box
- Shark Fin Antenna with GPS
- Wi-Fi Connectivity
Tata Curvv Creative S (Features Over Creative)
- Voice Assisted Panoramic Sunroof
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Auto Head Lamps
Tata Curvv Creative+ S (Features Over Creative S)
- R18 Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts
- Sequential Turn Indicators
- Front Centre Position Lamp
- Connected LED Tail Lamp
- 360-degree Surround View System with Blind View Monitor
- LED Fog Lamps with Cornering
- Themed Dashboard with Mood Lighting
- Hill Descent Control
- TPMS
- 26.03 cm (10.25") Digital Instrument Cluster
- One-shot Driver Power Up and Down Window
- Decorative Leatherette Mid Inserts on Dashboard
- Rear Arm-Rest with Cup Holder
- Dual Tone Roof
- Interior Boot Lamp
- Front Wiper with Stylized Blade and Arm
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- HARMAN AudioworX Enhanced
Tata Curvv Accomplished S (Features Over Creative+ S)
- 6-Way Powered Driver Seat
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Assisted Panoramic Sunroof with Mood Lighting
- Leatherette Seats
- 9 Speakers (4 Speakers, 4 Tweeters & 1Subwoofer)
- JBL Branded Sound System
- JBL Sound Modes
- Rear Disc Brakes (Available in Hyperion GDI & 1.51 Kryojet Diesel Engines)
- Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Available in Hyperion GDI & 1.5 L Kryojet Diesel Engines)
- Height Adiustable Co-driver Seat
- 60:40 Rear Split Seats
- Rear Seat with Reclining Option
- Grand Centre Console with Leatherette Armrest
- Air Purifier with AQI Display
- Wireless Smartphone Charger
Tata Curvv Accomplished+ A (Feature Over Accomplished S)
- Gesture Controlled Powered Tailgate
- 31.24 cm (12.31 Touchscreen Infotainment By HARMAN
- Sequential LED DRLs & Tail lamp with Welcome & Goodbye Animation
- iRA Connected Car Technology
- Alexa Voice Commands with Car to Home Functionality
- Electrochromatic IRVM with Auto Dimming
- Xpress Cooling
- ADAS - Advanced Driver Assistance System with 20 Key Features