Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

Introductory prices for the Tata Curvv start at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Curvv with petrol and diesel engines now goes on sale in India, with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base petrol variant and Rs. 11.49 lakh for the base diesel variant. These prices are introductory and will be increased from November 2024. The Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) launch comes barely a month after the Curvv.EV launch whose prices starts at Rs. 17.49 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom). Tata will offer the Curvv ICE in eight variants and six colour options. The Curvv ICE will be offered with three engines and multiple gearbox options. Here are the prices of the Tata Curvv petrol and diesel.

Tata Curvv Design

The design of the Tata Curvv ICE is more or less similar to that of the Tata Curvv EV. The differences being the front grille along with the air vents. The Curvv ICE continues to get the coupe SUV look, making it one of the two cars in the segment along with the Citroen Basalt, to get the that design.

Tata Curvv Interior and Features

The Tata Curvv gets a well-appointed interior, similar to the Curvv EV. There is a 4-spoke steering wheel, which is the same as the one on the Tata Harrier. The coupe SUV also gets a strip of ambient lighting along the length of the dashboard, giving the interior a premium look and feel. The cabin also gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, there's a 9-speaker JBL audio system, panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, air purifier and ventilated front seats. Safety features include six airbags as standard fitment on all trims. The higher trims will also get ADAS features, electronic parking brake and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Tata Curvv Engine Options

There will be three engine options for the Tata Curvv ICE - two turbo petrol units and one diesel engine. There will be a 1.2-litre turbo petrol that makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm, while the brand new 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo petrol makes 123 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 113 bhp and 260 Nm peak torque. All three engines will come paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, making Tata Curvv ICE to be the first diesel car in its segment to get a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Tata Curvv Rivals

The Tata Curvv with petrol and diesel engines will go up against the likes of the Citroen Basalt, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder and the Volkswagen Taigun.