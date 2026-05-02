Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports 4 Pc YoY Growth In April'26 With Over 1.17 Lakh Unit Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan announced its sales performance for April 2026. The company recorded total sales of 1,17,514 units in April 2026, compared to 112,948 units in April 2025, marking a year-on-year growth of 4%.

Domestic sales in April 2026 stood at 98,004 units, as against 95,214 units in the same month last year, translating into a 3% growth. Exports increased to 19,510 units in April 2026, up by 10% from 17,734 units in April 2025.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Registered Over 5.66 Lakh Unit Sales In April 2026- Details

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, "We have started the new financial year on a steady note with growth across both domestic and exports markets. This performance reflects the continued trust customers place in our products. As we move ahead, we remain focussed on delivering quality products, while deepening our connect with customers and partners across markets. We are also enhancing customer experience through focused events and brand activations."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Clocks Over 1.13 Lakh Unit Sales In April 2026, Recording 31% YoY Uptick

Additionally, SMIPL's spare parts sales recorded revenue of INR 915.90 Million in April 2026 registering an 14% growth over last year.

Further, Suzuki Motorcycle India marked a significant milestone by celebrating 20 years of manufacturing in India, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the market. On the product front, it launched the new Burgman Street 'One and Only' and introduced a fresh Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour option for the Avenis Special Edition, giving customers more to choose from. The month also saw SMIPL make its mark in the record books- its flagship Suzuki Matsuri festival in Mumbai, which brought together customers and riding enthusiasts, earned recognition from both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for the largest gathering of a single scooter model at one location and the maximum deliveries of a single scooter model in a single day. Adding to the action, the company also hosted a V-Strom Experience Day in Kolkata, giving motorcycle enthusiasts a dedicated riding and engagement experience.