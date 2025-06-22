Suzuki Fronx With Level 2 ADAS Rolls Out In Indonesia; Is India Next?

Suzuki has updated the Fronx for the Indonesian market with Level 2 ADAS. The model has rolled out from the Cikarang plant, which is the brand's second facility to manufacture the Fronx apart from India. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has reached over 70 countries worldwide, including regions like Africa, Japan, and Latin America.

The Suzuki Fronx gets either a 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine or a 1.5-liter K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine available in Indonesia. However, the India-spec Fronx gets a 1.2-litre K-series engine of the brand or a 1.0-litre K-series turbo petrol engine (available as an option). The transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT for the naturally aspirated engine, and a 5-speed MT along with a 6-speed AT for the turbo petrol.

The Suzuki Fronx has now been updated for the Indonesian market with Level 2 ADAS. It includes safety features like blind spot monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Hill Hold Control, Electronic Stability Program, and much more. However, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx available in India does not get Level 2 ADAS currently, the brand is liklet to bring the update soon.

Suzuki Fronx Japan NCAP

The Fronx recently went for the Japan NCAP crash test, scoring 84 percent on the assessment. Specifically, it has managed to get an overall 163.75 points out of a total of 193.8 points. Apart from that, the car scored 79.42 points out of 85.8 points in the preventive safety performance test, while the collision safety performance test ended with a score of 76.33 points out of 100 points.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India is sold at a starting price of Rs 7.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom).