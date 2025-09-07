Skoda Passing GST Benefits, Offering Limited-Time Discount

Skoda Auto India has announced the limited-period offers along with the price cut as part of the GST 2.0 structure for its popular lineup. The brand claims to apply the new prices for the lineup from 22nd September. Meanwhile, prospective customers can also avail the limited-period discount benefits valid till 21st September.

Skoda Kodiaq

As per the official announcement, Skoda has reduced the prices of the Kodiaq SUV by up to Rs 3.3 lakh as part of the new GST regime. Also, the brand has attached offers worth up to Rs 2.5 lakh as discount benefits. The current prices of the Skoda Kodiaq begin from Rs 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Slavia

Meanwhile, the Skoda Kushaq receives a GST benefit of up to Rs 66,000 and a limited-period discount offer of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, valid till September 21. Also, Skoda's popular sedan, that is the Skoda Slavia, becomes more affordable with GST benefits of up to Rs 63,000 and a discount offer of up to Rs 1.2 lakh. Talking about the current prices, the Skoda Kushaq is available at a starting price tag of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Slavia has a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: GST 2.0: Fortuner Gets Cheaper By Rs 3.49 Lakh, New Toyota Cars Price List

Additionally, the brand's most affordable sub-4 meter SUV, which is the Skoda Kylaq, will also receive a price drop. However, the brand has not yet confirmed the exact prices as per the GST reform that will come into effect from 22nd September.

Also Read: Hyundai Announces New Prices Under GST 2.0, Check Model-Wise Prices