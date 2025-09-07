Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the recent GST rate reduction on passenger vehicles to its customers, effective 22nd September 2025, the date the revised GST rates come into effect. With this, Hyundai customers across India will be able to purchase their favorite Hyundai models at more accessible price points, further enhancing car ownership this festive season.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "We sincerely appreciate the progressive and far-sighted move by the Government of India to reduce GST on passenger vehicles. This reform is not only a boost to the automotive industry but also a strong step towards empowering millions of customers by making personal mobility more affordable and accessible. As India moves forward on the path of Viksit Bharat, Hyundai remains committed to aligning with the nation's growth ambitions by ensuring our cars and SUVs continue to deliver value, innovation, Hyundai Announces New Prices Under GST 2.0, Check Model-Wise Prices and joy of driving."

Hyundai Venue

With the GST 2.0 implementation, the Hyundai Tucson has received the highest price reduction of up to Rs 2,40,303. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios received a price drop of up to Rs 73,808. Here are the model-wise new prices of Hyundai cars: