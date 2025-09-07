Mahindra SUVs New Prices Under GST 2.0 Out, Check Model Wise Prices

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), the Indian SUV manufacturer, announced that it will pass on the full GST benefits to customers across its entire ICE SUV portfolio. This follows the announcement of GST 2.0 at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025, and headed by Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, Government of India. The benefits will be available to customers on the ICE portfolios starting from September 6, 2025.

Regarding the specific models, the Mahindra XUV3XO diesel variant has received the maximum benefits under the new GST reform, resulting in a price drop of up to Rs 1.56 lakh. Meanwhile, the Thar 2WD and 4WD trims have received a price cut of up to Rs 1.35 lakh and Rs 1.01 lakh, respectively, making the brand's most popular off-roader more affordable.

Additionally, the Mahindra Scoprio N, which previously attracted a GST+cess rate of up to 48 percent, now becomes up to 1.45 lakh cheaper with a 40 percent GST under the GST 2.0 structure.

Also Read: VinFast VF6, VF7 Launched In India; Specs, Price, Features

Here is a detailed list of the Mahindra SUVs, along with their new prices: