Mahindra XUV 7XO Pre-Bookings Begin At Rs 21,000

Mahindra has officially opened bookings for the new XUV 7XO, with reservations starting today from 12 PM. Buyers can secure their unit by paying a booking amount of Rs 21,000. During the process, customers have the flexibility to choose their preferred engine option, gearbox configuration, and authorised dealership. With this launch, Mahindra aims to give enthusiasts a seamless booking experience while offering multiple choices to suit individual preferences and driving needs.

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV 7XO can be made at authorised showrooms or via the company's official online platforms. The SUV is set to launch on January 5, 2026, arriving as a thoroughly updated successor to the current XUV700. Recent teasers reveal significant changes to the lighting setup, pointing towards a sharper and more modern design language that distinguishes the new model from its predecessor.

Talking about the details highlighted by the teasers, on the outside, the Mahindra XUV 7XO SUV seems inspired by the XEV 9S, showcasing an LED daytime running light signature, projector headlamps, and a striking rear design with inverted L-shaped elements linked by a full-width light bar. Enhancements also include fresh dual-tone alloy wheels and a range of new colour options, giving the SUV a sharper and more modern appeal.

The XUV 7XO will feature a refreshed look with a vertically accented chrome grille, updated bumpers, and new badging on both the bonnet and tailgate. While these cosmetic changes enhance its presence, the SUV's overall dimensions are expected to remain similar to the current model.

A key highlight from the latest teaser is the confirmation of a triple-screen setup inside the Mahindra XUV7XO. Much like the XEV 9e, the cabin will feature three 12.3-inch displays - dedicated to the infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and co-driver. This advanced layout positions the XUV7XO among the most tech-savvy SUVs in its class, showcasing Mahindra's push for greater digital sophistication beyond what the current XUV700 delivers.

The teaser highlights the inclusion of Electric Boss Mode, underscoring the XUV7XO's premium appeal. This function enables extended front passenger seat adjustment to boost rear-seat legroom. Adding to the comfort package are rear window sun blinds, which enhance privacy and elevate cabin refinement, ensuring a more relaxed experience for those seated at the back.

Under the hood, Mahindra is likely to retain the proven 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines, paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.