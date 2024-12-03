Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The complete prices of the Skoda Kylaq have been revealed and here is how it compares to other models in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

The highly anticipated Skoda Kylaq is now on sale in India, with bookings now open and prices announced. The Kylaq is the latest entrant in the crowded compact SUV segment, which is highly lucrative and goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Nissan Magnite. This is the first instance of Skoda entering this segment and we give you a lowdown on how the Kylaq stacks up against its rivals on paper.

Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Engine Specifications

SpecificationsKylaqBrezzaNexonSonetVenueXUV 3XOMagnite
Engine3-cylinder turbo4-cylinder NA3-cylinder turbo4-cylinder NA/3-cylinder turbo4-cylinder NA/3-cylinder turbo3-cylinder NA/3-cylinder turbo3-cylinder turbo/3-cylinder NA
Displacement999 cc1462 cc1199 cc1197 cc/998 cc1197 cc/998 cc1197 cc/1197 cc (turbo)999 cc/999 cc
Max Power115 hp103 hp120 hp83 hp/120 hp83 hp/120 hp111 hp/131 hp72 hp/100 hp
Peak Torque178 Nm137 Nm170 Nm114 hp/172 hp114 hp/172 hp200 Nm/230 Nm96 Nm/160 Nm
Gearbox6-AT/6-MT5-MT/6-AT5-MT/6-MT/6-AMT/7-DCT5-MT/6-iMT/7-DCT5-MT/6-MT/7-DCT6-MT/6-MT/6-AT5-MT/CVT

The Skoda Kylaq gets a 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine which displaces 999 cc and makes 115 hp along with 178 Nm. The power is par for the course, but the Skoda SUV has the second-highest torque output second only to the Mahindra XUV 3XO with its 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines. Now it needs to be noted that we are comparing the Kylaq with the petrol engine version of its rivals. The Venue, Nexon, Sonet and XUV 3XO get diesel engines too and the Brezza along with the Nexon get factory-fitted CNG powertrains. The Nexon, Sonet and Venue also get a 7-speed DCT as an option while the Kylaq gets a torque-converter automatic. The Nissan Magnite is the only model to get a CVT automatic.

Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions

SpecificationsKylaqBrezzaNexonSonetVenueXUV 3XOMagnite
Length3995 mm3995 mm3995 mm3995 mm3995 mm3990 mm3994 mm
Width1783 mm1790 mm1804 mm1790 mm1770 mm1821 mm1758 mm
Height1619 mm1685 mm1620 mm1642 mm1617 mm1647 mm1572 mm
Wheelbase2556 mm2500 mm2498 mm2500 mm2500 mm2600 mm2500 mm
Ground Clearance189 mmNA208 mmNANA201 mm205 mm
Bootspace360 litres328 litres382 litres385 litresNA364 litres336 litres

The Skoda Kylaq has a length of 3995 mm, which is the same as some of the other SUVs in the segment. Only the XUV 3XO and the Magnite have a shorter length than the Kylaq. Also, the Kylaq's wheelbase is only second to the Mahindra XUV 3XO in this line-up, which should translate to better cabin space. The Kylaq has a bootspace of 446 litres which is the significantly better than not only all other cars in the segment but also higher than that of its elder sibling, the Kushaq. The Kylaq has a ground clearance of 189 mm, which is less than few other SUVs which have a ground clearance of over 200 mm. 

Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Prices

PricesKylaqBrezzaNexonSonetVenueXUV 3XOMagnite
Ex-ShowroomRs. 7.89 lakh to Rs. 14.4 lakhRs. 8.34 lakh to Rs. 13.98 lakhRs. 8 lakh to Rs. 15 lakhRs. 7.99 lakh to Rs. 14.92 lakhRs. 7.94 lakh to Rs. 13.53 lakhRs. 7.79 lakh to Rs. 15.49 lakhRs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 11.50 lakh

The Skoda Kylaq sits between the rest of the SUVs in the segment, with a starting price of Rs. 7.89 lakh that is higher than only the Nissan Magnite and the Mahindra XUV 3XO. What is worth noting that the top-spec model of the Kylaq is more expensive than the top-spec models of the Brezza, Venue and the Magnite, but sits below the top-spec models of the XUV 3XO, Sonet and the Nexon. So, the prices are competitive but do watch this space for a real-world review and comparison of the Skoda Kylaq with its rivals.

