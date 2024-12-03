Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Skoda Kylaq now goes on sale in India and this is how it stacks up on paper against its rivals

The highly anticipated Skoda Kylaq is now on sale in India, with bookings now open and prices announced. The Kylaq is the latest entrant in the crowded compact SUV segment, which is highly lucrative and goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Nissan Magnite. This is the first instance of Skoda entering this segment and we give you a lowdown on how the Kylaq stacks up against its rivals on paper.

Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Engine Specifications

Specifications Kylaq Brezza Nexon Sonet Venue XUV 3XO Magnite Engine 3-cylinder turbo 4-cylinder NA 3-cylinder turbo 4-cylinder NA/3-cylinder turbo 4-cylinder NA/3-cylinder turbo 3-cylinder NA/3-cylinder turbo 3-cylinder turbo/3-cylinder NA Displacement 999 cc 1462 cc 1199 cc 1197 cc/998 cc 1197 cc/998 cc 1197 cc/1197 cc (turbo) 999 cc/999 cc Max Power 115 hp 103 hp 120 hp 83 hp/120 hp 83 hp/120 hp 111 hp/131 hp 72 hp/100 hp Peak Torque 178 Nm 137 Nm 170 Nm 114 hp/172 hp 114 hp/172 hp 200 Nm/230 Nm 96 Nm/160 Nm Gearbox 6-AT/6-MT 5-MT/6-AT 5-MT/6-MT/6-AMT/7-DCT 5-MT/6-iMT/7-DCT 5-MT/6-MT/7-DCT 6-MT/6-MT/6-AT 5-MT/CVT

The Skoda Kylaq gets a 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine which displaces 999 cc and makes 115 hp along with 178 Nm. The power is par for the course, but the Skoda SUV has the second-highest torque output second only to the Mahindra XUV 3XO with its 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines. Now it needs to be noted that we are comparing the Kylaq with the petrol engine version of its rivals. The Venue, Nexon, Sonet and XUV 3XO get diesel engines too and the Brezza along with the Nexon get factory-fitted CNG powertrains. The Nexon, Sonet and Venue also get a 7-speed DCT as an option while the Kylaq gets a torque-converter automatic. The Nissan Magnite is the only model to get a CVT automatic.

Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions

Specifications Kylaq Brezza Nexon Sonet Venue XUV 3XO Magnite Length 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3990 mm 3994 mm Width 1783 mm 1790 mm 1804 mm 1790 mm 1770 mm 1821 mm 1758 mm Height 1619 mm 1685 mm 1620 mm 1642 mm 1617 mm 1647 mm 1572 mm Wheelbase 2556 mm 2500 mm 2498 mm 2500 mm 2500 mm 2600 mm 2500 mm Ground Clearance 189 mm NA 208 mm NA NA 201 mm 205 mm Bootspace 360 litres 328 litres 382 litres 385 litres NA 364 litres 336 litres

The Skoda Kylaq has a length of 3995 mm, which is the same as some of the other SUVs in the segment. Only the XUV 3XO and the Magnite have a shorter length than the Kylaq. Also, the Kylaq's wheelbase is only second to the Mahindra XUV 3XO in this line-up, which should translate to better cabin space. The Kylaq has a bootspace of 446 litres which is the significantly better than not only all other cars in the segment but also higher than that of its elder sibling, the Kushaq. The Kylaq has a ground clearance of 189 mm, which is less than few other SUVs which have a ground clearance of over 200 mm.

Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Prices

Prices Kylaq Brezza Nexon Sonet Venue XUV 3XO Magnite Ex-Showroom Rs. 7.89 lakh to Rs. 14.4 lakh Rs. 8.34 lakh to Rs. 13.98 lakh Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh Rs. 7.99 lakh to Rs. 14.92 lakh Rs. 7.94 lakh to Rs. 13.53 lakh Rs. 7.79 lakh to Rs. 15.49 lakh Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 11.50 lakh

The Skoda Kylaq sits between the rest of the SUVs in the segment, with a starting price of Rs. 7.89 lakh that is higher than only the Nissan Magnite and the Mahindra XUV 3XO. What is worth noting that the top-spec model of the Kylaq is more expensive than the top-spec models of the Brezza, Venue and the Magnite, but sits below the top-spec models of the XUV 3XO, Sonet and the Nexon. So, the prices are competitive but do watch this space for a real-world review and comparison of the Skoda Kylaq with its rivals.