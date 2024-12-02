Skoda Kylaq Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained

Skoda Kylaq comes at a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda India has launched the Kylaq compact SUV in the Indian market. The latest model is the brand's flag-bearer in its segment and aims to create a spot for itself while facing competition from some of the best-selling models. Specifically, the SUV will compete against models like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. To help the SUV hold its ground, the brand has given it a competitive starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the SUV will be available in four trim levels: Classic. Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. With the bookings for the SUV beginning today (December 2), here are all the variant-wise details of the SUV.

Skoda Kylaq: Classic

The Classic is the entry-level variant of the SUV and comes equipped with features like six airbags, manual day/night IRVM, central locking, ISOFIX anchors, three-point seat belts for all passengers, traction control, adjustable headrests, auto engine start/stop, manual AC, rear AC vents, power windows, front center armrest, analog dials with MID, 12V charging socket in front, fabric seats, powered wing mirrors, and four speakers. On the outside, the brand offers 16-inch steel wheels instead of alloys. Additionally, this variant is only available with an MT. The price of this variant starts at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq: Signature

The Signature steps things over classic with features like dual-tone interiors, a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, TPMS, rear defogger, chrome garnish, AC vents, USB Type C in front, steering mounted controls, rear parcel shelf, two tweeters, and chrome garnish on AC vents. The 16-inch alloy wheels replace the steel wheels in this variant. However, it also gets only MT. The price of Signature variants begins at Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq: Signature Plus

When ascending in order, next comes Signature Plus. It adds on features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear center armrest, digital dials, auto AC, power folding wing mirrors, cruise control, dash inserts, paddle shifters, and leather-wrapped steering wheel with chrome garnish. This variant onwards the brand is giving options of MT and AT. All of this is offered at a starting price of Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom). For the AT variant, the consumers need to pay Rs 12.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq: Prestige

The Prestige variant is top-of-the-line and gets bigger 17-inch alloy wheels with a host of additional features like auto-dimming IRVM, rear wiper, ventilated seats, powered sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and powered front seats. This variant comes at a starting price of Rs 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain

The Skoda Kylaq comes equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine which is tuned to produce 115 hp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. It works with either a 6-speed torque converter or a 6-speed manual gearbox.