Skoda Kylaq Launched At Rs 7.89 Lakh; Mini Kushaq Will Rival Tata Nexon & Kia Sonet

Skoda India has finally launched its long awaited sub-4m SUV, the Kylaq at a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The full price list will be out on December 2 and the bookings will also open on the same day. The prospective buyers can register their interest from now onwards at their nearest Skoda dealerships. The car will be displayed to the public at the Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi from January 17, 2025. The series production will start in December and the deliveries will start from January 27.

The Kylaq is 3,995 mm long, width is 1,783 mm and is 1,619 mm tall while the wheelbase is 2566 mm. The ground clearance is 189 mm and the boot space is a healthy 446 litres which can be further expanded up to 1265 litres on folding the rear split seats. It gets LED headlamps with LED DRLs that flank the glossy black ribbed grille. The alloy wheels are 17-inch units whereas the rear gets LED tail lamps as well. Skoda has also introduced an Olive Gold colour option as the Signature shade for the car.

It gets a single pane sunroof, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 8-inch digital MID, 6-way power adjustable seats for driver and co-driver along with wireless charger and automatic climate control. The safety features on offer include six airbags, brake disc wiping, traction control and ESC among others.

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cyl TSI petrol engine that pumps out 115 hp and 178 Nm of peak torque and can be paired with either a manual or an automatic gearbox. There is no other engine option.

Skoda will expand its footprint from 260 to 350 customer touch points by 2025 to cater to the rising demand. The Kylaq will compete against the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Fronx and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.