Singer Jasleen Royal (Heeriye Fame) Gets Home BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV

BYD India, a subsidiary of the world's leading New Energy Vehicles (NEV) manufacturer has recently delivered a brand-spankingly new BYD Atto 3 electric SUV to the singer Jasleen Royal. The event took place as the electric car manufacturer celebrated its 11 years in the electric segment in India. The handover highlights the growing popularity of the BYD Atto 3 in the country.

Who Is Jasleen Royal?

Jasleen Royal, a multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, and composer, is renowned for her versatility across various languages. She rose to fame with her self-taught musical skills and her one-woman band performance on India's Got Talent.

BYD Atto 3: New Variants

The recent introduction of the Dynamic, Premium, and Superior variants of the BYD Atto 3 have increased the reach of the SUV to diverse customer preferences and budgets. The move has helped the brand garner over 600 bookings for the Atto 3. The Dynamic variant is available at an introductory ex-showroom price starting at Rs 24.99 Lakh, making it one of the most accessible and sustainable pure electric SUVs.

BYD Atto 3: ARAI Range

The Premium and Superior variants offer an impressive range of 521 km* ARAI tested and 480 km* NEDC with a battery capacity of 60.48 kWh. The Dynamic model offers a commendable range of 468 km* ARAI tested and 410 km* NEDC, powered by a robust battery capacity of 49.92 kWh.

Also Read - MG Windsor EV Launching On Sept 11: Here's All About Tata Curvv.EV Rival

Mr. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, stated, "We're thrilled to welcome Jasleen Royal to the BYD family. Jasleen embodies innovation and style, perfectly aligning with the BYD Atto 3. This vehicle offers a superior driving experience with cutting-edge technology, all while minimising environmental impact. As we celebrate 11 years of BYD in India and with the recent introduction of multiple variants in the BYD Atto 3 lineup, we're making electric mobility accessible to a broader audience. With over 600 bookings, we believe the BYD Atto 3 is the ideal choice for those who seek both performance and sustainability."

Jasleen Royal shared, "Creativity isn't just about music; it's about finding innovative solutions. The BYD Atto 3 is a perfect example of that - a car that offers a stylish and powerful driving experience while being eco-friendly. It aligns with my vision for a future where creativity thrives alongside environmental responsibility. I'm excited to be a part of the BYD family with the BYD Atto 3 Superior variant in Cosmos Black and look forward to seeing where the future of sustainable mobility takes us. I am particularly impressed with the music-inspired design features like the guitar strings."