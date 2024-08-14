MG Windsor EV Launching On Sept 11: Here's All About Tata Curvv.EV Rival

Morris Garages India has finally revealed the launch date of its upcoming electric car. It will officially go on sale in the Indian market on September 11. It is christened the MG Windsor. Yes, the name comes from the UK, as the Chinese-owned brand is serious about flexing its British roots. Nonetheless, Windsor EV is based on the Wuling Cloud EV. Going by the teasers, it is safe to assume that the Windsor EV gets an SUV-like silhouette. Subsequently, we can safely expect it to be practical, if nothing. So, let's go through, what all we know about it so far.

MG Windsor EV: Design & Dimensions

Starting with measurements, the Windsor EV will measure 4,295 meters in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,652 mm in height. For reference, it is as long as the Hyundai Creta and Tata Curvv. Well, it is only a wee bit shorter than the ZS EV.

The MG Windsor EV is designed to offer the comfort of a sedan and the practicality of an SUV. Thus, featuring an upright face with a high-set bonnet. The headlamp assembly gets a vertically split architecture, while it gets a similar rounded profile for the taillamps with a connecting light bar. Overall, the design is rounded and contemporary.

MG Windsor EV: Cabin & Features

On the inside, MG will not leave it a featureless crossover in any way. The Windsor EV will come equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and an 8.8-inch instrument cluster. The feature list will further include a powered boot lid, 6 speakers, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an L2 ADAS, and a 360-degree parking camera.

In terms of space, the Windsor could put a lot of crossovers to shame. The teasers have given a glimpse of its reclining rear bench, which MG refers to as 'Sofa Mode.' The front seats will be power-adjustable, and all chairs will be wrapped in Italian bubble-style leatherette.

MG Windsor EV: Powertrains

Powering the upcoming MG Windsor EV will be a 50.6 kWH battery pack, just like the Wuling Cloud EV. This battery pack can be juiced up to 100 per cent SOC in 7 hours via the AC charger. Moving to a DC fast charger reduces the time to 30 minutes for an 80 per cent SOC. The claimed range will be around 460 kilometres. As for the performance, the motor will boast of peak outputs of 136 Hp and 200 Nm of max torque, making it a close rival to the newly launched Tata Curvv.EV.