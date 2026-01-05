Simple One Gen 2 Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.40 Lakh

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based automotive company, has launched the Gen 2 model of Simple One and Simple OneS, along with Simple Ultra - claimed to be India's longest-range electric scooter with an IDC range of 400 km. The introductory starting price of the Simple One Gen 2 electric scooter is Rs 1,39,999 (e-showroom). It is powered by a 6.5 kWh battery - the largest ever fitted on an electric scooter in India. Simple Ultra is India's second fastest electric scooter, second only to Simple OneS. With this launch, Simple Energy now offers four distinct scooter models, each engineered to reduce range anxiety and serve clearly defined rider segments.

Simple OneS Gen 2 comes with an improved IDC-range of 190 km and is priced at Rs 1,49,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Simple One Gen 2 is now available in two battery variants. The 4.5 kWh battery variant of Simple One Gen 2 offers an IDC-certified range of 236 km, and its price starts from Rs 1,69,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The 5 kWh battery variant promises an IDC-range of 265 km, and its price starts from Rs 1,77,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Simple One (4.5 kWh), Simple One (5 kWh), and Simple OneS are available for immediate purchase. As part of a limited-time introductory offer, Simple Energy's Gen 2 lineup's price starts at Rs 1,39,999 .The scooters are available across all 61+ Simple Energy showrooms in Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, Kochi, Jaipur, Mangalore, and additional cities. Customers can also purchase the scooters online through Amazon and Flipkart.

Launching the variants, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy, said, "At Simple Energy, we engineer with intent. Our Gen 2 portfolio reflects a deliberate, innovation-first approach - offering differentiated products across range and performance needs, all built for real-world reliability. Indian commuters are not one-size-fits-all, and a growing segment clearly demands extreme range and performance without compromise. Simple Ultra is built precisely for that customer. Backed by over four years of in-house R&D, it delivers an industry-first 400 km IDC range, setting a new benchmark for electric two-wheelers in India. With a portfolio designed to meet diverse rider needs from day one, we're not just launching scooters-we're delivering confidence, freedom, and truly anxiety-free electric mobility."

Built on Simple Energy's advanced in-house engineering architecture, the expanded portfolio delivers enhanced range, performance, and long-term durability. Reinforcing its engineering confidence, the portfolio is backed by an industry-leading 8-year motor warranty, along with a 3-year / 30,000 km vehicle warranty and 3-year / 20,000 km charger warranty. All Simple Energy scooters support home charging via a portable 750W charger.



Simple One Gen 2 Variants

Upgrades from Gen 1.5 to Gen 2

Simple One Gen 2 introduces meaningful upgrades across design, performance, and everyday usability. The scooter features a refreshed design with the addition of a 1-litre glove box and a dedicated charging port for on-the-go convenience, along with a redesigned, more minimalist dashboard and rider-focused controls. Gen 2 also adds advanced features including traction control, four-level regenerative braking, and cruise control. On the performance front, the scooter is now 8 kg lighter, with kerb weight reduced to 129 kg, while peak motor power increases to 8.8 kW. The underseat storage has increased to 35 litres, and the seat height has been lowered to 780 mm for improved rider comfort.

Variants Details

The 4.5 kWh variant of Simple One Gen 2 delivers peak power of 6.4 kW and torque of 52 Nm. It offers a top speed of 90 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The 5 kWh Battery variant of Simple One Gen 2 delivers peak power of 8.8 kW and torque of 72 Nm. It reaches a top speed of 115 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.55 seconds. Both Simple One Gen 2 variants offer six riding modes, including Eco X, Eco, Ride, Air, Sonic, and Sonic X. Designed for everyday comfort, the scooters feature a 780 mm seat height and 35L of underseat storage. Both variants are equipped with CBS disc brakes on both wheels, supported by a four-level advanced regenerative braking system. The portfolio is available in five single-tone finishes, Brazen Black, Aero Grey, Grace White, Azure Blue, and Sonic Red, as well as four dual-tone options, Light X, Aero X, Brazen X, and Asphalt X.

Simple OneS Gen 2

The Simple OneS Gen 2 has been upgraded to enhance range and riding performance. The scooter's IDC-range has increased by 9 km, and features a reduced kerb weight of 118 kg. Powered by a 3.7 kWh battery, it produces a peak power output of 6.5 kW and 52 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 90 kmph and 0-40 kmph acceleration in 3 seconds. Braking performance has been improved, with the braking distance reduced to 18.49 metres. Alongside this, the scooter offers 35 litres of underseat storage and a seat height of 780 mm, ensuring a comfortable riding experience. The Simple OneS Gen 2 variant comes with an improved IDC range of 190 km, and is priced at Rs 1,49,999 (ex-showroom).



The Simple One Gen 2 scooters feature a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard, while the Simple OneS Gen 2 comes with a non-touch display. Both models are powered by a 5G e-SIM with LTE connectivity and Bluetooth, enabling seamless call management on the move. The interface supports app integration, customizable themes, and over-the-air updates. The Simple One Gen 2 offers in-built map navigation, while the Simple OneS Gen 2 provides turn-by-turn navigation. Safety and control features include Find My Vehicle, TPMS, intelligent regenerative braking, and Park Assist with forward and reverse movement for easy manoeuvring. Running on Android 12, the system is supported by 32 GB storage on Simple One Gen 2 and 8 GB storage on Simple OneS Gen 2. IP65-rated protection ensures reliable performance across varied weather and road conditions.

