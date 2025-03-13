School Kids Spotted Driving Mahindra XUV700 In Traffic, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The viral video shows an SUV full of children in traffic
The internet is full of videos showing people flouting traffic rules. Adding to the string is a video of a shocking incident that has gone viral. This is a video showing a school kid driving a Mahindra XUV700 in traffic, which has sparked widespread concern and debate. The video, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, captures an SUV full of children in school uniform navigating the SUV through busy streets, raising serious questions about road safety and parental supervision.
The footage shows the Mahindra XUV700 moving through traffic with a child in a school uniform at the wheel while onlookers express shock and disbelief. This reckless behavior not only endangers the lives of the children but also poses a significant risk to other road users. The incident has prompted calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and greater parental responsibility to prevent such dangerous situations.
The post with the video on social media mentions that the children around 12 to 13 years of age were in the SUV spotted in Thane. Some of them even poked out of the sunroof. The video has garnered over 9.9 million views on social media platforms and has been shared over 78 thousand times, evoking waves of reaction from the users flooding the comment section on the post.
As the video continued to circulate online, a social media user commented on the post saying, "Vehicle should be impounded with a hefty fine on the owner." Many others resonated with the same view. Others made an appeal to Mumbai Police to look into the matter. While many others blamed their parents for the incident.
