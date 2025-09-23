Royal Enfield's One Ride 2025 Sees 40,000 Riders Across 60 Countries

Royal Enfield concluded the 14th edition of its annual ride, One Ride, on Sunday with more than 40,000 participants joining from over 60 countries.

The ride brought together Royal Enfield owners and enthusiasts across 1,500 local rides, making it one of the brand's largest community events. The initiative began in 2011 with participation from 14 countries and 23 Indian cities. Since then, it has seen steady growth, with the 2024 edition registering 41,730 riders from 66 countries.

This year's edition highlighted rider safety and responsibility. Organizers curated routes, encouraged safety practices, and collaborated with initiatives like Helmets for India. Riders also expressed individuality through custom motorcycles, riding gear, and personalized helmets.

The ride commenced with the first sunrise in the East and continued until sunset in the West, taking place simultaneously across global time zones.