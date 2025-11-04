EICMA 2025: Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Himalayan 450 Mana Black, And More Unveiled

Royal Enfield has marked its presence at the EICMA 2025 with a slew of new motorcycles celebrating 125 years of the brand. The brand has unveiled models like Bullet 650, Classic 650, 125th Year Anniversary Special Edition, Himalayan Mana Black, limited edition Shotgun 650, and the Flying Flea Scrambler for the first time. Along with this, the automaker has teased the upcoming Himalayan 750 at the event, keeping its details under cover.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 has been unveiled at the event, carrying the design elements borrowed from its smaller sibling. These can be seen in the form of the headlamp design, hand-painted pinstripes on the tank, the vintage logo, and more. All of this is complemented by the presence of new paint scheme options.

Based on a steel tubular frame, the Classic 650 Twin is powered by a 647 cc inline twin cylinder engine which produces 46 hp of power and 52 Nm of peak torque. Suspension setup consists of a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear end. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels with stopping power coming from 320 mm disc and 300 mm disc, respectively.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Special Edition

The special edition motorcycle commemorates 125 years of the brand. It comes with aesthetic upgrades while keeping the mechanics the same as the standard version. To begin with, the motorcycle gets a 125 Years crest in gold on classic red, and a tear-drop shaped fuel tank finished with what the brand calls 'hypershift' paint application. It gets a combination of red and gold that changes with the viewer's perspective to offer what the brand says is a kaleidoscope-like appeal.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black

The Himalayan Mana Black is a new version of the Himalayan 450 on sale in the Indian market. Inspired by the Mana Pass region, it has a unique design because of the different panels used by the brand, justifying its off-road characteristics. Additionally, the brand has made changes to revise the ergonomics of the motorcycle to make it better suited for off-road use. All of it is complemented by a Stealth Black finish.

The Mana Black Edition also gets factory-equipped adventure accessories like Black Rally hand guards, a Black Rally seat, a Rally mud guard crafted for tough terrains, and tubeless spoked wheels. It continues to seek power from the 452cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that gives out 40bhp and 40Nm. It comes with a six-speed gearbox and benefits from an assist and slipper clutch.

Limited Edition Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield has unveiled a new limited-edition model, the Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Drop, developed in partnership with custom builder Rough Crafts. The motorcycle features a design based on the "Caliber Royale" custom build, incorporating a gold leaf stripe over a gloss and matte black finish. The model includes a hand-cast brass tank badge, seats with quilted leather, gold fork inner tubes, contrast-cut alloy rims, and bar-end mirrors.

Limited Edition Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Production is limited to 100 individually numbered units distributed across India, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Each motorcycle will include a hand-signed limited edition art print by Rough Crafts. Details regarding the purchase process for this edition will be released soon.

Flying Flea Scrambler

Royal Enfield has unveiled the second model to be introduced under the Flying Flea brand. It is the scrambler called FF.S6. The electric motorcycle comes with a lightweight structure, off-road capability, and features aimed at urban and trail riding. The model draws on the brand's heritage, referencing Royal Enfield's original Flying Flea motorcycles used for lightweight all-terrain purposes.

Flying Flea Scrambler

The FF.S6 features a USD front fork, a chain drive, and a staggered wheel setup with a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel. It includes an enduro-style seat, disc brakes, off-road mode, switchable dual-channel ABS, and a magnesium battery case for efficient weight management.

The FF.S6 uses a high-torque electric motor and is equipped with a round TFT touchscreen display, an in-house operating system, 4G/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, and voice assist functions. The model is expected to launch towards the end of 2026, with further pricing details to be announced closer to market entry.