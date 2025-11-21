Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Edition Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan Mana Black Edition in the Indian market at the starting price of Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). With this price tag, the motorcycle is Rs 17,000 more expensive compared to the standard version. Furthermore, it will be available for booking immediately at all the dealerships of the brand.

The special edition version of the Himalayan 450 made its debut at the EICMA 2025, along with multiple other models of the brand, and brings unique off-road characteristics as a differentiating factor. Here's what it offers.

Inspired by the Mana Pass region, it has a unique design because of the different panels used by the brand, justifying its off-road characteristics. Additionally, the brand has made changes to revise the ergonomics of the motorcycle to make it better suited for off-road use. All of it is complemented by a Stealth Black finish.

The Mana Black Edition also gets factory-equipped adventure accessories like Black Rally hand guards, a Black Rally seat, a Rally mud guard crafted for tough terrains, and tubeless spoked wheels. In contrast to standard Himalayan models that need separate accessory installation, the Mana Black Edition is provided fully equipped with these items as standard.

Just like the standard Himalayan 450, the special edition motorcycle features a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, generating 39.5 bhp of power and 40 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

The chassis, rear suspension arm, wheel size, tire compound, and ride height remain unchanged. Nonetheless, the revised rear section reduces weight by 1kg, bringing the dry weight down to 195 kg.