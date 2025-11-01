Royal Enfield Teases New Motorcycle: Is it Himalayan 750 or Himalayan 450 Rally?

Royal Enfield has released a teaser for a new Himalayan right before the EICMA 2025. Revealing minimal details in a short video clip, the brand has initiated heated discussions on various platforms. Some speculations say that the teaser is for the Himalayan 750. However, a closer analysis of the visuals reveals that the motorcycle shown in the teaser is likely a special edition Himalayan 450.

Designed to be even more capable off-road than the standard version of the motorcycle, the bike is the Rally edition. As of now, the two-wheeler manufacturer has not confirmed a name for the motorcycle. It will likely be called the Himalayan 450 Raid and will bring multiple aesthetic and mechanical changes over the standard version to highlight its off-road characteristics.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Teased Ahead Of 2025 EICMA Debut; Here's What We Know So Far

To begin with, the motorcycle is expected to offer longer suspension travel compared to the standard version. Chances are, the manufacturer might also offer adjustability for the front USD forks and the monoshock at the rear end. Meanwhile, the braking setup is likely to be retained, which consists of a 320 mm ventilated disc with dual-piston callipers and a 270 mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear end.

Supporting the performance of the motorcycle will be the same 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. This unit kicks out 40 hp of power and 40 Nm of torque and works with a six-speed gearbox. To harness the power unit's full potential and ensure minimal loss of traction, the motorcycle will likely be equipped with off-road tires. Chances are, the exhaust system might also get some changes on the bike.

All of the upgrades will be complemented by aesthetic changes, such as a shorter, flared-out tail section compared to the Himalayan 450, and new paint scheme options. To go with this, the brand is likely to introduce a range of accessories for the motorcycle.