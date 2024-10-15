Royal Enfield Launches Limited Edition 1:3 Scale Models Of Classic 500

Each Royal Enfield Classic 500 scale model is priced at Rs. 94,990

It was in November 2022 that Royal Enfield first launched its rather life-like 1:3 scale models and now the company is re-launching the scale models again, which are based on the Classic 500. The new scale models will be offered in seven colours - Chrome Black, Maroon Chrome, Forest Green Chrome, Teal Green, Battle Green, Gun Grey, and Jet Black. The Royal Enfield Classic scale models are priced at an eye-watering Rs. 94,990. When first launched in 2022, the scale models were priced at Rs. 67,990.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Design Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut

Commenting on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, stated, "The 1:3 scale models initially started as an internal passion project, with no commercial intent. What began as a homage to our love for motorcycling, has evolved into a one-of-a-kind offering and a collection item for those who truly appreciate Royal Enfield's storied heritage and legacy. On popular demand, we are happy to announce the re-introduction of these scaled models and honoring the spirit of pure motorcycling cherished by our community."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Ridden By CS Santosh At Cuenca Rally, Spain

The scale models have excellent attention to detail, with 964 components used in the making, and having multiple moving parts. Each hand-built model weighs 8.5 kg and features wire-spoke wheels, a peashooter exhaust, and a rider-only seat with springs, using materials derived directly from the actual motorcycle. Measuring 780 mm in length, 380 mm in width, and 261 mm in height.

These limited-edition scale models are now on sale and in case you want one for almost Rs. 1 lakh then you could head to the Royal Enfield website and get one before stocks run out.