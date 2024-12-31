Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spotted Testing; Launch Likely In 2026

Trust Royal Enfield to get us all excited with new products every now and then. With the imminent launch of the Classic 650 and the Scram 440, the company's next new model is almost ready for launch. Say hello to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750. RE is testing the Himalayan 750 and the test mule that was spotted in Europe and is still some time away from production. We expect RE to launch its flagship adventure touring motorcycle sometime in 2026.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Design

The new Himalayan 750 has the typical tall ADV design, which reminds you of the Husqvarna Norden 901. The motorcycle continues to get a round LED headlight seen on its other models, a short windscreen and quarter fairings on the sides, which is a first for an ADV from Royal Enfield. The view from the profile is clean and while most design details are covered in black camouflage, it reminds you of the current Himalayan 450, with the split seat design and the two-in-one upswept exhaust. The rear too sees the LED indicators doubling up as the taillight, in the same design, as the Himalayan 450. The ergonomics seem to be upright and comfortable.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Engine

The test mule is likely running a 750 cc parallel-twin engine, which could be liquid-cooled and will be different from the current 650 cc unit on offer. The new engine is also being tested on the new-gen Interceptor and Continental GT. While there is no clarity on the engine output, expect it to be significantly more than the 47hp and 52 Nm that the 650 cc engine offers. The new Himalayan 750 will likely have a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. You also see a butch Aluminium bashplate protecting the engine.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Cycle Parts

Now comes the interesting part! The Himalayan 750 is seen having a 19-inch tubed spoke wheel up front and a 17-inch tubed spoke wheel at the rear. Tubeless wheels/alloy wheels could be offered at the time of launch. Also, this hints at the fact that the model is more of a road-biased touring machine than an out and out off-road ADV. Will RE offer a model with a 21-inch wheel and off-road oriented equipment? There is no clarity on that at the moment. The frame, chassis and the swingarm seem to be all-new and the motorcycle gets twin disc brakes up front and a single disc at the rear. The front end also gets adjustable USD while the rear gets a monoshock. The travel will mostly be 200 mm or less.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Features

Expect the big Himalayan to get features like full LED lighting and electronic rider aids like switchable ABS and traction control. The test mule is seen having a rectangular digital screen with a big display for the gear position. Could it also get riding modes, well, that is not entirely out of the realm of impossible.

It will be the flagship adventure bike from Royal Enfield once it is launched and will go up against the likes of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and possibly the BMW F 450 GS, which should be launched by then.