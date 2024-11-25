Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin To Launch In January 2025; Pics Inside

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will be latest addition to the range of 650 bikes of the brand

Royal Enfield is going at an extremely high pace, expanding its range of models. The brand recently unveiled the Scram 440, immediately followed by the launch of the Goan Classic 350. Before that, the brand had showcased its first EV, the Flying Flea. Even after this, they have no plans to apply brakes. The manufacturer is set to expand its range of 650 cc bikes and simultaneously the Classic name with the launch of the new Classic 650 Twin.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 has been long-awaited in the Indian market. The bike carries forward the styling of the Classic 350 using the performance of the 650 cc platform. It is to be noted that this is the same platform that underpins the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650m Shotgun 650, and Bear 650.

It gets a 647 cc air-oil-cooled unit with a 270-degree firing order. It is tuned to produce 46.39 hp of power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,650 rpm. It works with a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Along with this, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 gets some of its basics from the Shotgun 650. Specifically, it has the main frame, subframe, swingarm, and some parts of the bike. However, the styling of the Classic 650 is very different compared to Shotgun.

The design of the wheel is also unique to complement the overall persona of the bike, while the suspension setup has also been changed to suit its needs. The bike is suspended on telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear end by Showa.

To complement the unique persona of the bike, the brand will offer unique paint schemes like Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal, and Black Chrome.