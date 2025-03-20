Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin India Launch Date Confirmed! Details Here

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin
Royal Enfield has been rapidly expanding its range of motorcycles. A lot of these new additions have been to the range of 650 cc motorcycles offered by the brand. To further increase the number of offerings in the range, the brand is all set to launch the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin in the country on March 27. Once launched, it will be the sixth 650 cc motorcycle of the brand following the likes of Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, and Bear 650.
Starting with the appearance, the bike will carry the same neo-retro appeal as the 350 cc version sold in the country. This consists of a round headlamp with position lights on either side and similarly shaped turn indicators. Additionally, it will carry forward the teardrop-shaped fuel tank. It is also going to get a bigger analog cluster with a tripper meter. To complement all of this the bike will get wire-spoke wheels with a 19-inch unit for the front side and an 18-inch unit at the rear end.
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin shares its main frame, sub-frame, and swingarm with the Shotgun 650. It is suspended on 43 mm telescopic Show forks at the front while the rear gets twin shock absorbers. Braking is the responsibility of disc brakes on both ends with standard dual-channel ABS.
At its core, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 has a 647 cc air/oil-cooled parallel twin engine which is tuned to produce 46.4 hp of power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,650 rpm. The power is transferred to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch. Once launched, the bike will compete against rivals like BSA Goldstar 650, and others.
