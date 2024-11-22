Royal Enfield Scram 440 Unveiled At Motoverse 2024; Check Changes

Royal Enfield Scram 440 has received mechanical upgrades over Scram 411

Royal Enfield has been rapidly expanding its line of products in the Indian market. To add another name to the list, the brand has unveiled the Scram 440 at Motoverse. This comes right after the unveiling of the Classic 350's derivative, the Goan Classic 350, and will be sold as an upgraded version of the outgoing Scram 411. As per the brand, this iteration of the bike has eliminated all the shortcomings of the previous generations with a host of changes and will be launched in January 2025. Here are all the details of the new bike.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Design

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 stays true to its roots carrying forward the styling elements of the Scram 411. It gets a similar round headlamp with better lighting keeping intact the neo-retro appeal. Along with this, the chunky fuel tank with 440 decals on the side is reminiscent of the previous Scram 411. To complement it all the bike has a single-piece seat offering a slightly higher seating position for the pillion.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Engine

This is the part that differentiates the Royal Enfield Scram 440 from its predecessor. The bike now gets an updated 443 cc single-cylinder engine replacing the 411 cc unit. The power unit is tuned to produce 25.4 bhp of power at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. This is an increase of 4.5 per cent in terms of power and 6.5 per cent in terms of torque. Furthermore, the brand has replaced the transmission with a 6-speed unit which is aimed at reducing vibrations at higher speed.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Hardware

Another set of improvements lies in the bike's hardware. It is based on the same half-duplex split cradle frame which has been reinforced to be stronger and is aimed at improving durability. Adding to it, the braking setup of the bike has been upgraded by using a 300 mm disc up front with bigger piston calipers sourced from Bybre, and a 240 mm disc at the rear end. To top it off, the brand is also offering switchable ABS.

The suspension duties are handled by telescopic 41 mm forks at the front end and mono-shock with linkage at the rear end. These are connected to a 19-inch alloy wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear end wrapped in tubeless dual-purpose tires.